A group of Idaho telehealth experts are considering broadening the legal definition of the term to improve health care delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. The state Telehealth Task Force, assembled in July 2019 to analyze the state of telehealth in Idaho and craft recommendations for reform, is set to do more "homework" to consider ways it could tweak Idaho's definition of telehealth after its monthly meeting on Wednesday.
The pandemic laid bare how crucial telemedicine is to delivering health care, particularly in rural, expansive Idaho where remote areas often don't have many doctors nearby or reliable broadband connections. Telehealth reform in Idaho has been a yearslong process, involving a sweeping bill passed by the Legislature in 2015 — which it modified this year — and, just last month, an executive order by Gov. Brad Little that permanently lifted many telehealth restrictions.
