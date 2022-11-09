Idaho Senate full size 3-23-22

The Idaho Senate votes in its chamber in the Idaho state Capitol, on March 23, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Though this year’s elections brought huge change to the Idaho Legislature – a whopping 50 of the 105 faces will be new, between the House and Senate, when lawmakers convene in January – one significant factor didn’t change at all.

Despite redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices, election upsets and more, when the dust settled Wednesday after Tuesday’s election, it turned out that the party balance in both the Idaho House and Senate remained just as it was. The Senate will still have 28 Republicans and seven Democrats. The House will still have 58 Republicans and 12 Democrats.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments