Though this year’s elections brought huge change to the Idaho Legislature – a whopping 50 of the 105 faces will be new, between the House and Senate, when lawmakers convene in January – one significant factor didn’t change at all.
Despite redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices, election upsets and more, when the dust settled Wednesday after Tuesday’s election, it turned out that the party balance in both the Idaho House and Senate remained just as it was. The Senate will still have 28 Republicans and seven Democrats. The House will still have 58 Republicans and 12 Democrats.
“We just switched the people around,” said Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, who won reelection to a fifth term and is considering a possible run for leadership.
The big difference is a higher number of ultra-conservatives among the Senate Republican caucus, at the same time that the House GOP caucus has lost a raft of its most vocal leaders on the right, including Reps. Ron Nate, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon and more. The larger House has long had the reputation of being the more free-wheeling, raucous body, compared to the more sober, decorous Senate.
“The House may have to be the moderating body, God help us,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, who is seeking re-election to the Senate’s top leadership post, said of his Senate GOP caucus, “It’s going to be more conservative. It’s moving to the right some.”
That raises questions about whether the nature of each house, along with the relationship between them, could change.
