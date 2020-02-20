The House has voted 53-16 in favor of HB 408, Rep. Jason Monks’ proposal to change the distribution formula by which the state hands out its sales tax revenue sharing to cities, but not change the formula for counties. As he opened debate on the bill, Monks said he’s been working on the concept for four years, and didn’t expect that he’d get this far with it this year. The change results in long lists of winners and losers among Idaho cities, as some would get more under the change than under the current formula, and some would get less. Monks said his bill would ensure that no city got fewer dollars than it got the year before (assuming sales tax collections statewide continue to grow) by establishing the 2018 level as a baseline, plus 1% growth for all cities. But then, growth beyond that would be divided to give more to those cities that now get less than the average per capita among all Idaho cities, compared to the current formula, which also includes other factors ranging from property market value to years-old business inventory values.
“We have this inequity,” Monks told the House. “I’ve never heard anybody argue that no, it’s fair.”
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, noted that according to Monks’ chart showing the impacts, the city of Boise would get $1 million less than it would otherwise. “Isn’t this another hit on the city of Boise?” Berch asked.
Monks, R-Nampa, said, “I don’t see it that way.”
On the same chart, Nampa is shown as gaining $833,736 from the change.
Rep. Jake Ellis, D-Boise, said the change would mean property tax increases for Boiseans. “That’s going to be made up for some way, and so it is a tax shift on residential property owners in Boise,” he said. He noted that other losers in the shift include Twin Falls, Eagle, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Lewiston and Sandpoint; 74 Idaho cities would lose compared to the current formula.
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, said her districts includes 13 cities “that are all across that chart … some win and some lose. That’s not right.” She said the current distribution formula “has some problems, but this is not the solution.”
Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, argued in favor of the bill, saying Rexburg struggles because about half its property value is tax-exempt thanks to the presence of BYU-Idaho. “This is a method to try to lift the cities that need this,” he said.
Monks told the House, “If I could beg and plead and implore, look beyond your city. … I reject the argument that any city loses anything. A reduction in an increase is not a cut. … Vote with your hearts on this one, not your city.”
The bill now moves to the Senate side. Those voting “no” included all 14 House Democrats, plus Reps. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, and Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom.