A short while ago, life was very different in Ada County, write Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Cars got stuck behind slow-moving tractors on Eagle Road. People shot pheasants from their yards and could see the unobstructed foothills from their homes. Life was slower, more rural and for many, more desirable.
But Boise became a hotspot, the place to be with its access to the outdoors. Over 200,000 people moved into the area over the past 12 years, according to data from the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho.
Transitions are hard. The dramatic changes in the region have left many old-timers feeling like their way of life is lost.
But as the economy has boomed, home values have risen dramatically, making those with real estate assets significantly wealthier. Homes sold easily in the red-hot market.
“The last two years has been like, it doesn’t matter what you did, it would all work,” Boise Premier Real Estate Broker and Owner Brett Hughes said.
But now some people with assets are trying desperately to protect their home values and a way of life that, for better or for worse, has either dissipated or is gone all together.
Neighbors have protested wineries, nightclubs, apartments, townhomes, shelters, gun ranges and more. They worry about traffic, complain to city councils about privacy concerns and sign petitions signaling their lack of support.