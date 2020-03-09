The Idaho Senate on Monday passed Nampa Rep. Jason Monks’ proposal to change the distribution formula by which the state hands out its sales tax revenue sharing to cities, but not change the formula for counties.
Under the bill, HB 408, various cities would get more or less compared to the current formula; by Monks’ estimates, Boise would get $1 million less the first year the bill would be in effect, while Nampa would get nearly $900,000 more.
The bill sets a base line of the 2018 level for all cities, plus allots them a minimum of 1% growth per year in their shares of state sales taxes. Any growth beyond that would be divided to give more to those cities that now get less than the average per capita among all Idaho cities, compared to the current formula, which also includes other factors ranging from property market value to decades-old business inventory values.
