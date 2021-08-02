We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, left, testifies to the House Ethics Committee on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 answering questions from attorney Christopher McCurdy of Holland & Hart, right.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, was the second witness called this morning at the House Ethics Committee hearing on two complaints against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, one of which Chaney filed. Chaney, an attorney, was asked why he filed the complaint. “First of all, the behavior seemed to be inconsistent with the decorum of the House, and I feared that it would have a chilling effect on people coming forward with problems they have, especially problems with elected members of this body,” he said.
Chaney, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said he has two daughters, and began to think that “perhaps ... (I) would not want them to be pages here when they’re seniors.”
“I felt it was necessary that this committee investigate these behaviors, as they fell below the standard of behavior that not only normal citizens are expected to adhere to, but certainly legislators,” he said.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, asked Chaney the same question she’d earlier asked Rep. Brooke Greene: “Are you aware of any other member of the Idaho Legislature that posted either a photo or the name of Jane Doe?” Chaney’s response, the same as Green’s, was, “I am not.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, questioned Chaney about his experience in employment situations and how this type of behavior would be treated there; Chaney said it would be grounds for termination from a private or public employer. Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, questioned Chaney about the 1st Amendment and lawmakers’ use of social media. “There are reasonable time, place and manner restrictions,” Chaney said, offering an example that a person might have the right to yell and scream and pour pig blood over their head, but not to do so on the floor of the House during the chaplain’s morning prayer, and that would be “conduct unbecoming” a House member.
In addition, he said, some types of speech aren’t protected. “Defamation is not protected. … Defamation has never been regarded as a protected speech under the 1st Amendment,” he said. Chaney said that applies whether the speech is in person or via social media.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.