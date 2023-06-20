Chanel Tewalt, director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, says she would like to see more support for the physical and mental health of farmers and those involved in food production, especially given the financial stressors that the industry faces.
The feeling of powerlessness and passion to be a voice for the voiceless is what led Chanel Tewalt to become involved in government and agriculture over the last 15 years, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Moesha Aplicano Burnham writes.
In January, Tewalt was appointed by Gov. Brad Little as the director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
“Chanel Tewalt has a rich understanding of agriculture’s past, present and future in Idaho.” Said Madison Hardy, the governor’s press secretary. “With more than 15 years of experience at ISDA, Governor Little was confident in director Tewalt’s ability to lead the agency and advocate on behalf of Idaho’s farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers.”
According to Hardy, Tewalt was a clear choice for Little.
Tewalt comes from an agricultural background; she grew up on a farm in southern Oregon. That’s why she wanted to be in the room where decisions were made when it comes to Idaho’s agriculture.
“You need people in these positions who care about the outcome, not just implementing a program,” Tewalt said.