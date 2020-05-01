CFAC, the COVID-19 Financial Advisory Committee, is meeting by teleconference this afternoon, and has voted unanimously to devote $2 million from the state’s share of the $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act aid the state has received to bulk purchases of personal protective equipment. Originally, the state Department of Administration was looking into that bulk purchase for use by state agencies and local governments, but now the idea is to also open that up to small businesses that lack the bulk purchasing power to compete for PPP, including masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer, on their own.
"For small businesses, what we call 'back to work supplies' would be folded into that same program," said Keith Reynolds, Department of Administration director. “We have a website that will be set up and active early this next week that will work as an order request mechanism. Our biggest challenge right now ... is determining what that demand actually looks like. We have a good amount of supplies on order and will continue to adjust as we go forward.”
Alex Adams, CFAC chairman and the governor’s budget director, said, “This is a recommendation from the governor’s economic rebound working group.”
State Labor Director Jani Revier moved to approve the $2 million, and state Commerce Director Tom Kealey seconded the motion. It carried on a unanimous voice vote.
Now, the committee has moved on to reviewing proposed eligibility rules for the new “Idaho Rebound Grants” for small businesses. Those $10,000 grants would be for Idaho small businesses with 1-50 employees that suffered financial stress or disrupted operations due to COVID-19 required closures, and would take up $300 million of the CARES Act aid. The committee is considering making the first wave of grants available to businesses with 1-19 employees, and the second wave to those with 1-50. It's also discussing restricting the grants only to businesses that don't also get other COVID-19-specific aid, such as Paycheck Protection Act forgivable grants.