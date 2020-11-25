The votes were unanimous today to allocate $5 million of Idaho’s share of CARES Act coronavirus aid for contract traveling nurses and respiratory therapists to assist hard-hit Idaho hospitals through December, and another $300,000 for training for providers to administer the new COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives in the state. Gov. Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee approved both requests this morning from state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen; after those actions, the state still has $194.4 million left unallocated in federal CARES Act funds.
Alex Adams, CFAC chairman, said local governments, state agencies and others who received previous allocations will have until Dec. 11 to provide full accountings to the state controller’s office, after which the panel can consider reallocating any unspent funds. That all has to happen between now and the end of the year, when the federal authorization to spend the CARES Act funds expires.
“There have been conversations, and we’re participating actively in those conversations, about Congress extending the deadline beyond Dec. 30,” Adams said. “So we’re getting down into crunch time and there’s a lot of moving parts. We’d just ask for your patience, as we try to figure out the best path forward to navigate all of these variables.”
CFAC is likely to meet again “sometime in early December,” he said.