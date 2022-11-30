A panel of CEO's, including, from right, Cortney Liddiard of Ball Ventures, Jess Flynn of Red Sky PR, and Laurel Sayer of Perpetua Resources, with moderator Jayson Ronk at left, speaks at the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference in Boise on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
A panel of CEO’s that spoke at today’s Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference today urged lawmakers to focus on real needs in Idaho like funding education and infrastructure and improving child care, rather than tax cuts. Laurel Sayer, president and CEO of the mining firm Perpetua Resources, said when she’s talked with investors, none have ever asked her what the corporate income tax rate is in Idaho: “Not once, never said it,” Sayer said.
Cortney Liddiard, president and CEO of Ball Ventures, cited the state’s huge backlog in school building maintenance. “Maybe not reducing taxes is the best idea,” he said. “If we’re behind on all these things, I don’t think that we can necessarily be shortsighted and focused on that for maybe some reasons that don’t make sense in the long term.”
Jess Flynn, founder and CEO of Red Sky PR, said the lack of child care in Idaho affects everyone who has a business. “There are many things we can be doing better to care and support families,” she said.
Added Sayer, “We cannot attract a workforce unless we can provide good day care. … We can do better in Idaho than what we’re doing.”
