Jayson Ronk, vice-chair of the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho, left, moderates a panel discussion among three CEOs, from left, Odette Bolano of Saint Alphonsus, Lisa Grow of Idaho Power, and Garrett Lofto of JR Simplot Co., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 in Boise.
Idaho’s housing price issues have come up again at the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference today, this time during a panel discussion of Idaho CEO’s. Garrett Lofto, president and CEO of JR Simplot Co., said his company recently experienced a first. “About six months ago, we were recruiting for a very high-level position in our company, we were recruiting somebody from California,” he said. “They said, ‘You know what? Meridian, Idaho is too expensive for me to live. It’s better for me to stay in California.’ Now how many of us have ever heard that? We never have.”
His concerns were shared by the other two CEOs on the panel, Odette Bolano of Saint Alphonsus and Lisa Grow of Idaho Power.
Bolano said, “We are looking for partnerships. … We’ve never been in the housing industry, but we are looking to be in the housing industry at this point.”
Grow said Idaho Power has company-owned employee housing in some parts of the state. “In those areas of Sun Valley and Wood River, we have company properties that we’ve secured there, but we still are short, so we are looking at partnerships.” In remote areas like Hells Canyon, Idaho Power has “whole villages” for employee housing that it’s working to remodel, she said. “I’ve also been working with Our Path Home, trying to end family homelessness,” she said. “I don’t know what the answer is, to be honest. I wish I did.”
All three also spoke out strongly about the need for diversity, equity and inclusion in their workplaces. “Nobody deserves to show up for work and not feel safe,” Lofto said, “regardless of their gender, their race, their religion, their sexual orientation, all those things.” When a company brings together people from differing backgrounds, he said, “You come up with better ideas.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.