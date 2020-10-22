The Central District Health board unanimously accepted new visitation guidelines for long-term care facilities at a meeting Tuesday, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank, as long as specific precautions are followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including screening of visitors, hygiene measures, and creating safe outdoor visiting spaces.
Currently, there are 27 facilities in the district with COVID-19 outbreaks; the new rules prohibit visitors at those facilities.
“I applaud the speed and diligence with which you put these guidelines together,” board member Megan Blanksma, a GOP state legislator from Elmore County, told Central Health District Director Russell Duke.
During the meeting, there was a brief disruption when a group of anti-mask protesters insisted on entering the meeting without complying with mask requirements; two were arrested for trespassing, and one was relieved of a gun, which was handed to his wife at his request.
Miste Karlfeldt, founder of the advocacy group Health Freedom Idaho, live-streamed the protest on Facebook, dubbing it “Live at Free Your Face at CDH.” You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.