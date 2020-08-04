As tensions rise between Central District Health Board members, a mask order might be on the way for Valley County, and Ada County gyms could face a closure to cut viral transmissions in the Treasure Valley, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Valley County Commission Chairman Elting Hasbrouck, a member of the health district board, requested the board consider a mask order similar to the one passed in Ada County. "Business owners have been requesting it for a couple of weeks. It's been getting worse up here and this is the next step," Hasbrouck said. The city of McCall already has a mask mandate.
Both moves, for Ada and Valley counties, will be considered next week, Plank writes, along with possible new limits on the size of gatherings in Ada County. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.