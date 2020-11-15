Central District Health is asking people to choose lower-risk ways of celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas this year as COVID-19 cases counts continue to rise. “CDH wants its communities to be aware that many traditional activities, in-person gatherings with people outside of your household, and travel to areas outside of your home county can greatly increase your risk for exposure to COVID-19 and spreading viruses,” the health district said in an announcement Thursday.
"Frequently, contact with infected household members, family, and close friends is how people become exposed to COVID-19."