Experts say no need to cancel Thanksgiving, but play it safe

HealthBarn Foundation director Stacey Antine and volunteer Ethan Levy carve a turkey that will be frozen and packaged into individual meals for seniors in Hawthorne, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2020. With a fall surge of coronavirus infections gripping the U.S., many Americans are forgoing Thanksgiving tradition and getting creative with celebrations.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Central District Health is asking people to choose lower-risk ways of celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas this year as COVID-19 cases counts continue to rise. “CDH wants its communities to be aware that many traditional activities, in-person gatherings with people outside of your household, and travel to areas outside of your home county can greatly increase your risk for exposure to COVID-19 and spreading viruses,” the health district said in an announcement Thursday.

“Frequently, contact with infected household members, family, and close friends is how people become exposed to COVID-19.” You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or see Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments