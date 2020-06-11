Central District Health is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases involving ten individuals who visited multiple bars while infectious in downtown Boise on June 5 and June 6. Central District Health said in a press release Thursday that it has identified six bars in Downtown Boise that the individuals visited while infected. The bars include Amsterdam Lounge, Cactus Bar, Humpin’ Hannah’s, Silly Birch, StrangeLove and Tom Grainey’s.
The health district said that five of the individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and the other five are considered probable cases. Probable cases include individuals who are close contacts to confirmed cases and who become symptomatic but are not tested.
