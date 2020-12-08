A large number of protesters outside of Central District Health's headquarters and at two board members’ houses caused Tuesday's health board meeting to be adjourned early due to safety concerns, write Idaho Press reporters Thomas Plank and Ryan Suppe. Less than 15 minutes into the meeting, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Police Chief Ryan Lee called CDH Director Russell Duke and asked him to stop the meeting as 400 to 500 people protested outside of the Boise district office.
"It's a matter of safety for everyone at this time," Duke told the board.
Diego Rodriguez, an activist who was involved in a Stop the Steal rally and is associated with People's Rights, an Ammon Bundy-led group of conservative activists, was the emcee of the protest.
Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo left the meeting early after she learned protesters were banging on the front door of her house, where her 12-year-old son was home alone. Lachiondo was in tears as she told the board she needed to leave the meeting to check on her son. The commissioner said she would call the police to respond to the situation.
Board member Dr. Ted Epperly said protesters were at his home as well, and that the situation there was "not under control."
