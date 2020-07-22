High positive testing rates, the challenge of getting children back to school and the continued threat of the novel coronavirus were among the topics discussed at a Central District Health Board meeting on Tuesday, but the board took no formal action, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Dr. David Peterman, a pediatrician and CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, warned of an "unbelievable surge" of COVID-19 cases and dangers in store if schools reopen without that being addressed. Board member Megan Blanksma, a GOP state legislator from Hammett, said, "We're not providing clear targets for when these mandates are lifted," which she said is hurting businesses. "Businesses are at stake. ... I understand we have serious health concerns, but I'm concerned we're not looking at those levels."
Russell Duke, CDH director, said transmission of the virus in Ada County continues, and he sees little prospect of that changing short of stay-home orders.
The board resolved to bring in education experts to discuss the school issues, and to examine metrics related to mandatory mask orders. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.