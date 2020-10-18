Central District Health’s board of health on Friday gave the green light to a trade show, currently prohibited under a health order, which will occur next week at Expo Idaho in Garden City, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. CDH’s current health order for Ada County restricts events to 50 people. Spectra Productions, a local trade show company, requested a variance on the health order to host three shows over the next three months, which may draw more than 50 people to the expo grounds at one time.
The board unanimously approved the variance request for the first show, a home trade show. Future shows will be allowed as long as safety protocols are followed at the first.
Multiple board members said they weren’t planning to approve the variance, but were convinced by Spectra Productions’ safety plan, which includes mask requirements, widened aisles to allow for social distancing and reduced building capacity.
