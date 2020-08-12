The Central District Health Board implemented two major changes in its public health orders on Tuesday night: a mask mandate for Valley County and a restriction on social gatherings of more than 10 people in Ada County, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The order on social gatherings in Ada County restricts “private gatherings of people for the common purpose of relaxation or social interaction … where physical distancing of six feet is not maintained” to 10 or fewer people.
This does not include people going to theaters, businesses, restaurants or other “private businesses where social distancing is practices, or attending places of worship for the purpose of exercising religious activities.”
Idaho State Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, was the only no in the 5-1 vote; she offered no explanation for her vote.
“Through a review of case investigations, CDH disease investigators have determined that gatherings such as birthday parties, weddings, backyard barbecues, and similar social gatherings have been, and continue to be, a common source of transmission,” a Central District Health press release said.
Russell Duke, the director of Central District Health, said the new restrictions would help decrease the impact of COVID-19 cases on health systems in Ada County.
“We have been successful in leveling off the number of cases … but most new cases are coming out of social gatherings, family to family transmission and in workplaces,” Duke said.
According to the Georgia Tech COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, a 10-person gathering in Ada County carries a 36% chance for one of the attendees to have COVID-19. For 25 person gatherings, that number shoots up to 67%.
