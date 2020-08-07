I’m off today, due to our continuing reduction in hours (used all mine up for the week partway through yesterday), but this is big enough news to post on my day off: Central District Health is NOT going to consider closing down gyms in Ada County when it meets on Tuesday. When this news came out today, I was actually swimming laps at the Y, which I do to help recover from shoulder replacement surgery. With all Boise city pools closed for the summer, there are very few options for people who need to swim for health reasons. I know because I asked my doctor to help me find someplace during the shutdown in the spring; there were none. I tried swimming in Quinns Pond, but the water is cold and I needed a wetsuit; now, two of the three ponds there are closed for a blue-green algae bloom, including the kids’ swimming beach, so Quinn’s can get very crowded. Dropping all reporter’s objectivity here, I can say I’m THRILLED that CDH isn’t considering shutting down Ada County gyms. From my experience, I can say that the Y has taken extremely rigid precautions and been very careful about the pandemic; I know other gyms in the Boise area have been doing the same.
Here is the full announcement from CDH:
“At their regular weekly meeting held on Tuesday, August 4, Central District Health’s (CDH) Board of Health discussed the potential for additional modifications to slow the spread of COVID-19 in two of its four-county jurisdiction which includes Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley Counties. Requests were made around further limiting group gathering sizes and closing gyms in Ada County, and initiating a separate county-wide mandatory face covering order for Valley County.
Group Gatherings
A recent White House report for Idaho that put the state in the ‘red zone’ based several factors and data points, made specific recommendations to limit social gathering sizes to 10 or fewer people and close gyms, among other strategies. Through a review of case investigations, CDH disease investigators have determined that gatherings such as birthday parties, weddings, backyard barbeques, and similar social gatherings have been, and continue to be, a common source of transmission. As such, the Board will consider language to prohibit social gatherings, of either more than ten or more than twenty-five. Currently, the Ada County order prohibits both public and private gatherings of 50 or more; that limitation would remain in effect. At its next [virtual] meeting on Tuesday, August 11 at 4 pm, the Board will discuss new draft language for definition and restriction of social gatherings, which can be found online here.
Gyms Removed from Draft Order
Closing gyms was also a specific recommendation from the White House report for Idaho counties in the ‘red zone,’ prompting the Board’s request for draft order language for further consideration; however, gyms in Ada County have not been found to be a significant source of transmission to date, and the consideration for the closure of gyms has been removed from the draft order.
Valley County Face Coverings to be Considered
What would be a new, separate order for Valley County to include a face covering mandate in public places is now available in draft form for review on the CDH website here. McCall already has a mask mandate; businesses and county commissioners there have requested it be extended countywide.
Board of Health Meeting Information, Draft Order Language, and Public Comment
The Board of Health meets virtually every Tuesday at 4 pm and meetings are streamed live on YouTube for public viewing. Once meetings are complete, videos are retained on the CDH YouTube page. Written comments can be submitted to the Board up to 24-hours in advance of their meetings by email at boh@cdh.idaho.gov or mailed to CDH, Attn: Russ Duke/BOH, 707 N. Armstrong Pl., Boise, ID 83704.
All agendas and Board of Health documents are posted to the Board meetings web page here. A copy of the Board’s meeting schedule, modified on August 4, 2020, can also be found on this page.
CDH’s Board first approved the public health order for Ada County on June 24, 2020. To read the latest order, a timeline of activity, and Frequently Asked Questions, look online here."