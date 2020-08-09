A Nampa woman has filed a complaint with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office after she and her daughter were blocked in by a homeowner and questioned by deputies on suspicion of trespassing while conducting interviews for the Census Bureau, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Rachel Spacek. Maria Boutte filmed the encounter on her phone on July 27, when she and her 18-year-old daughter, Samantha, were driving and searching for a rural Canyon County address so Samantha could conduct an interview for her job as a census worker.
The pair turned the car down a driveway in the 2500 block of Happy Valley Road in Canyon County. Two vehicles driven by two women — the homeowner and a neighbor — drove in behind them and refused to let them leave for half-hour.
Both Maria Boutte, who felt unsafe because she was blocked in, and one of the other women called the police. The homeowner told police she thought the Bouttes were acting suspiciously and could be trespassing, though the Bouttes’ car had a U.S. Census Bureau sign and Samantha showed them her U.S. Census Bureau identification.
The Bouttes, after explaining to deputies they were there for a census interview and showing them physical identification, had to wait another 30 minutes before deputies cleared the driveway so they could leave.
"As in all investigations, the deputies took the appropriate amount of time they felt necessary to obtain pertinent information from all parties," Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker told the Idaho Press over email. "There were also multiple allegations that needed to be investigated."
Maria Boutte said race seemed to be a factor in how she and her daughter were treated. The Bouttes are Latina, with the other women involved appear to be white.
The incident occurred days before a law enforcement training hosted by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, aimed at teaching participating departments on cultural competency and cultural awareness. The Canyon County Sheriff’s office did not send any deputies to the training, though the commission's executive director, Margie, Gonzalez personally asked the agency to participate.
