A map shows by-county population changes since 2010, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Idaho’s less populous central counties declined in population while its more densely populated counties and metropolitan areas saw significant increases.

 U.S. Census Bureau

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released redistricting data from the 2020 Census, which showed population growth in the nation’s most populous counties and metropolitan areas, including in Idaho, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. It also showed that the United States is becoming increasingly diverse, with multi-racial, Hispanic and Asian people driving population growth.

Meridian was the fastest-growing city in the state and one of the top-10 fastest-growing cities in the country since the 2010 Census. Each of the 10 fastest-growing cities are located near larger cities and in larger metropolitan areas, such as Meridian is to Boise.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

