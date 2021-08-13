We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A map shows by-county population changes since 2010, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Idaho’s less populous central counties declined in population while its more densely populated counties and metropolitan areas saw significant increases.
The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released redistricting data from the 2020 Census, which showed population growth in the nation’s most populous counties and metropolitan areas, including in Idaho, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. It also showed that the United States is becoming increasingly diverse, with multi-racial, Hispanic and Asian people driving population growth.
Meridian was the fastest-growing city in the state and one of the top-10 fastest-growing cities in the country since the 2010 Census. Each of the 10 fastest-growing cities are located near larger cities and in larger metropolitan areas, such as Meridian is to Boise.
