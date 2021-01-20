A joint legislative committee that makes recommendations on state employee pay and benefits deadlocked, 5-5, this afternoon on a motion from Sen. Jim Guthrie to zero-fund raises for state employees next year. But then the original motion, from Change in Employee Compensation (CEC) Committee Co-Chair Sen. Jim Patrick passed, 6-4, backing Gov. Brad Little's recommendation for 2% merit raises.
Guthrie, R-McCammon, argued that with the pandemic, the economy is uncertain; as evidence, he pointed to relatively empty streets in downtown Boise compared to this time last year. Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene, seconded Guthrie's motion.
It failed 5-5. Those supporting it were Sens. Guthrie, Souza, and Agenbroad, and Reps. Kingsley and Von Ehlinger. Opposing Guthrie's motion were Sens. Patrick, Syme, and Ward-Engelking and Reps. Holtzclaw and Gannon.
Patrick's motion, seconded by Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, then passed 6-4, with the same vote split except that Agenbroad switched sides, supporting the motion.
Souza argued, "This just gives us a year off. … It just takes a skip over 2022 for the 2% merit raise. ... I think that that’s reasonable. I think it sends a message to the communities that we realize that there are struggles. We realize that many, many people are in a situation that they don’t know what the future will hold for them. State employees know that their job will be there. They know that their benefits will be there. ... We can put the surplus in many other places where we help everyone who’s struggling."
Ward-Engelking noted the state's record budget surplus, and recalled serving on the CEC panel back when state employees took multiple years of pay freezes due to downturns in state revenues. "We’ve always told them when we have the money we’ll do the right thing by you," she said, "and we have the money this year. If next year we see that there isn’t any money, then we back off, that’s what we do. But this is the right time to give these people a raise."
The joint CEC Committee's recommendation goes to JFAC. The panel met three times, including to review extensive studies that found Idaho's state employee compensation continues to lag far behind the market both for private and public employees.
As the meeting closed, Patrick said, "These are always tough votes, because you want to do the best for the employees and the taxpayers. You want to do the right thing, and I think we did."