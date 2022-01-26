At this afternoon’s meeting of the Legislature’s joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee, five separate motions – all either equaling or exceeding Gov. Brad Little’s 5% recommendation – failed, all but one of them on 5-4 votes, and after much conferring, the committee agreed to come back and try again next week. “I think we owe it to our state employees to really sort this out and do the best for them,” said Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, co-chair of the panel. “And I think it would be proper and appropriate for us to take our time and come back a different day.”
Sen. Jim Patrick. R-Twin Falls, the panel’s Senate co-chair, said, “I think that’s what we’ll do,” and the committee adjourned.
Patrick made the first motion, matching the governor’s recommendation. That was for a 5% total increase in state employee pay, 2% of that across the board and 3% for merit raises. It died, 5-4.
The substitute motion, from Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, called for 2% across the board plus 5% for merit increases, for a total of 7%. “We are statutorily required to do what we can to make sure that our salaries are competitive, and that our state employees are funded appropriately,” she said. “We’ve had some times where we had severe financial constraints and we were not able to reward our state employees like we wanted to. However, this is not one of those times.” Her motion, too, failed on a 5-4 vote.
The amended substitute motion, from Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, matched the governor on the 2% fully funded pay structure shift across the board, and then instead of 3% for merit increases set those at up to $1 per hour. “The intent is to give a higher percentage raise to the lower wages, vs. the higher wage jobs,” he said. Syme’s motion, seconded by Holtzclaw, would have exceeded the governor’s recommendation by about $3 million. That motion also failed, 5-4.
The next motion was from Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, who proposed 4% across the board plus 3% merit raises, for a total of 7%. Ward-Engelking seconded the motion. McCann said, “I really fully support funding any of the shortfall within higher education in improving the CEC, and I know this is not something that we take up here, but I just wanted to bring that up. … I really think it’s something that we need to look at, and I’m hoping that JFAC might take that up.” She said, “I think this structure recognizes everybody across the board needs a healthy raise, and that … every one of us values you.” Her motion also failed, 5-4.
The last motion, a substitute motion from Holtzclaw seconded by Syme, proposed a 3% across-the-board increase plus up including seasonal workers, along with up to $1 per hour for merit increases. That failed, 6-3, with only Reps. Kingsley, Syme and Holtzclaw supporting it.
Rep. John Gannon had proposed an amended substitute motion, but couldn’t get a second – because both McCann and Ward-Engelking already had motions on the floor.
At that point, Patrick, who was chairing the meeting, called a recess. After much conferring, the committee reconvened, and Patrick said, “We’re going to come back another meeting with some new motions, and maybe agree on something, because I’e never run a meeting like this where we couldn’t agree on anything ... and we don’t want to leave it at zero. We want to make a recommendation to JFAC. So my suggestion is to come back another day.”
Gannon said, “I think I do have a motion that would compromise and would bring actually the two or three different ideas into one, and I think it would pass if the committee would entertain it.” But Patrick said he preferred to have all motions in writing in advance so the fiscal impact could be correctly calculated; he had reluctantly allowed Holtzclaw to make his motion without that today, and some details were unclear on it.
Gannon had argued for a higher amount, saying inflation in the mountain West is currently at 8.6%. “We have the highest inflation rate in the nation,” he said. “And when we have that kind of inflation, we’ve got to modify our policy at the state level and keep our employees whole. We’ve not talking about raising anybody’s wages in any of these motions. We’re just talking about trying to keep them whole, and that is really the crux of the issue.”
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, said, “Look how much has changed since the governor’s recommendation was given to us. What will change in the next four months? We don’t know. We do know that the Fed met today. We do know that they will be tightening to address inflation. … So we will see, I think, a curtailment in that. … We have to be very thoughtful, very steady-handed, and take care of the people that run this state.”
After all the closely split 5-4 votes, Patrick noted that one member of the joint committee was missing, and but for that, the outcome might have been different. The absent member was Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene.