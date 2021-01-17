EIRMC COVID-19 vaccination (copy)

James Williams, director of pharmacy at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for staff on Dec. 17, 2020.

 JOHN ROARK/Post Register

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As Idaho seeks to more quickly vaccinate vulnerable residents, demand for a COVID-19 vaccine "far exceeds" supply in Central District Health, writes idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday that first responders, educators and correctional staff could start to receive the vaccine as soon as Wednesday, an accelerated timeline, and that Idahoans age 65 and older would be eligible Feb. 1. However, the state learned Friday it would not see a large increase in doses from the previously announced release of second doses. Instead, the state will see a 2-5% increase in weekly doses received.

You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments