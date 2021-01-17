As Idaho seeks to more quickly vaccinate vulnerable residents, demand for a COVID-19 vaccine "far exceeds" supply in Central District Health, writes idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday that first responders, educators and correctional staff could start to receive the vaccine as soon as Wednesday, an accelerated timeline, and that Idahoans age 65 and older would be eligible Feb. 1. However, the state learned Friday it would not see a large increase in doses from the previously announced release of second doses. Instead, the state will see a 2-5% increase in weekly doses received.
