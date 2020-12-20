A vaccine from drug giant Moderna is close to being OK’d by the FDA this weekend, and Central District Health predicts it will receive 9,600 doses of that vaccine in the coming weeks, write Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank, Rachel Spacek and Tommy Simmons. That's important because the Moderna vaccine does not require the ultra-cold temperatures the Pfizer vaccine does to remain stable. The vaccine will be more likely to make the trek into Idaho’s more rural areas, where it can be given to residents without fear of sudden spoilage.
“This one will be pushed out far and wide,” Bodine said, noting long-term care staff would be the first priority to receive the Moderna vaccine.
“There’s not a lot of doses, so we’ll baby step our way working with providers and with priority populations,” said Natalie Bodine, CDH program manager for public health preparedness.
