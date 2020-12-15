A health order for Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties failed Tuesday after protests last week delayed the board's vote, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The vote split 3-3, with commissioners Elt Hasbrouck of Valley County, Ryan Stirm of Boise County and state Rep. Megan Blanksma of Elmore County voting against the health order.
All three Ada County representatives voted for the order. Tied votes automatically fail.
Blanksma, who previously voted against the health advisory currently in place, said she wanted "cooperation rather than compliance" with mask-wearing and public health. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.