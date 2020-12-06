A vote on a Central District Health order was pushed off until next Tuesday, Dec. 8, because the district wants to change some aspects of the draft order published Wednesday, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. During the meeting, an angry, maskless crowd outside tried to force its way into the meeting, loudly chanting, "No masks, no vaccine." Some held lit tiki torches.
What changes might be coming to the order were unclear Friday night, but what was clear was hospital capacity was disappearing rapidly. During the meeting, both St. Luke and Saint Alphonsus Health Systems’ top physicians told the board that the situation was becoming more and more extreme in their hospitals.
“I hesitate to predict when we would reach crisis standards of care,” Saint Alphonsus Chief Clinical Care Officer Steven Nemerson said, but noted predictive modeling estimated hospitals would be forced into that dire situation sometime around the first week of January if current trends kept up.
