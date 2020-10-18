Central District Health is advising Ada County schools to pause certain sports while in the red reopening category. While the district recognized sports' importance for youth development, medium-high and high-contact sports are an "unnecessary risk to be taking while we are seeing such high levels of community transmission," Central District Health Director Russ Duke said in a statement Friday.
Ada County, seeing daily new case rates of 22 per 100,000, was moved back to the red category Tuesday. The health district recommends school closures in this category but is working with schools that want to continue operating with a hybrid model.
More than 150 people in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties are currently quarantined because of potential COVID-19 exposure from youth sports, the health district announced Friday.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.