Idaho is thousands of miles from the former Confederate States of America, but an image of Confederate General Robert E. Lee has still presided over a sanctuary in the heart of downtown Boise for 60 years, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. This week, the board of The Cathedral of the Rockies, a large Methodist church in the North End, decided to remove a stained glass window from its sanctuary that features an image of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Lee, according to a statement from the church’s board.
“We believe this section of our window to be inconsistent with our current mission, to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world, as well as the banner which hangs above our doors espousing, ‘All means all — you are welcome here,’” the statement said. “Further, such display is a barrier to our important work resisting evil, injustice and oppression. Symbols of white supremacy do not belong in our sacred space.”
