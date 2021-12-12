Pastor Duane Anders with the United Methodist Church in Boise speaks with KTVB reporter Joe Parris about the decision to replace a stained-glass window depicting Robert E. Lee at the Cathedral of the Rockies.
Inside the Cathedral of the Rockies, there are a lot of faces. Over the last year though, one face has vanished, confederate army leader Robert E. Lee, writes Joe Parris, reporter for Idaho Press news partner KTVB. “After we removed Robert E. Lee we put in a clear window, that allowed some light in, which was proverbial perhaps, we said who should go up in the window,” said Pastor Duane Anders with the United Methodist Church in Boise.
An extensive selection process led to a new window featuring Methodist Bishop Leontine Kelly. Anders said Kelly "was elected Bishop at jurisdictional meeting here in Boise in 1984 in the Methodist Church. She was the first African American woman elected Bishop in any denomination that we are aware of. ... She was elected here, consecrated here, and began her ministries as a bishop here in this building.”
The previous window featuring Lee will be gifted to the Idaho Black History Museum, Anders said, "so it stays in Idaho and it continues to teach about what it means to be a person of color here in Idaho.”