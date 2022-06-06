Here's a catchup on some of the news that happened during my week off, from the pages of the Idaho Press:
IDAHO DISTRICTS STRUGGLING TO FILL NEARLY 900 TEACHING POSTS: A new survey by Idaho’s State Board of Education shows Idaho school districts have numerous openings for teachers that they’re struggling to fill, KTVB reports. The board surveyed the state’s 115 school districts, and the 78 that responded reported a combined 894 teaching openings. Results still are coming in, but board staff reported teaching vacancies are far above normal levels. KTVB’s full report, which ran in Saturday’s Idaho Press, is online here.
AUGUST HEARING SET ON IDAHO ABORTION LAW: The Idaho Supreme Court will hear arguments in a lawsuit over the state’s newest anti-abortion law in August, likely after the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling that could overturn the right to legalized abortion nationwide. The AP reports that the court set arguments for Aug. 3 in the lawsuit brought by a regional Planned Parenthood organization against Idaho’s new law Texas-style anti-abortion law, which empowers family members of aborted fetus to sue for cash damages. The full AP report, from Friday’s Idaho Press, is online here.
INTERMOUNTAIN GAS RATE HIKES PROPOSED: Intermountain Gas Company customers could see a rate increase this summer. The company filed an interim purchased gas cost adjustment application with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for the proposed 25.2%, $67 million increase to take effect Aug. 1. Our full report, from Friday’s Idaho Press, is online here.
IDAHO SCHOOL SHOOTER TO REMAIN IN DETENTION: A 12-year-old girl who shot three people at an eastern Idaho junior high school last year will remain in juvenile detention until her 19th birthday or until a review board deems her rehabilitated, according to newly released court documents. The girl was charged with three counts of attempted murder after she shot two students and a custodian at Rigby Middle School on May 6, 2021. Though the school shooting was widely reported, the details about the subsequent charges and outcome of the case remained sealed for months, until EastIdahoNews.com filed a successful public records lawsuit. The full AP report, from Wednesday’s Idaho Press, is online here.
STOVER TO HEAD ENERGY OFFICE: Gov. Brad Little has named Richard Stover the new administrator of the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources, replacing John Chatburn who left to join the Idaho Public Utilities Commission earlier this year. Stover has been serving as Senior Counsel for Government Relations at Boise State University, and had a long career with the Boise law firm Eberle, Berlin; he also handled natural resources issues for Governors Phil Batt and Dirk Kempthorne and worked as assistant city attorney for the City of Boise.
BELL HONORS MEXICAN COMMUNITY: Nampa’s community leaders gathered at the Idaho Hispanic Cultural Center last week to unveil a new bell that will honor Idaho’s Mexican community for many years to come. The bell, weighing about 440 pounds and standing at over 35 inches tall, is a replica of the Bell of Dolores, the Mexican Independence Bell, which now sits at the Idaho Hispanic Cultural Center. It is one of the most important national symbols of Mexico and there are only five replicas in the world. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said 25% of the city’s population is of Hispanic and Latino descent. Our full report is online here and ran in Friday’s Idaho Press.
IDAHO STATE ASST. COACH CHARGED WITH MURDER: Idaho State University assistant football coach DaVonte' Neal has been charged with felony first-degree murder in Arizona and the school intends to terminate his contract, the Idaho State Journal reported. Neal was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of drive by shooting, and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure, all felonies. The indictment cited a Nov. 11, 2017 incident, involving victim Bryan Burns. A full report ran in Friday’s Idaho Press; it’s online here.
KINNER MOVED OUT OF IDAHO: Timmy Kinner, the man who killed a 3-year-old girl during a mass stabbing in Boise in 2018, has been moved out of an Idaho prison. KTVB reported that Kinner, who is serving two fixed life sentences without parole followed by 120 years behind bars, was transferred to an out-of-state. The Idaho Department of Correction said the interstate transfer was made “to assure his safety and the safety of others.” KTVB’s full story ran in Friday’s Idaho Press; you can read it here.