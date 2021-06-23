While I've been off in Maui for the past week, windsurfing, swimming in the ocean, hanging out with friends and generally enjoying life, news kept happening here, and it's time to catch up. From Kyle Pfannenstiel's story on how Idaho nursing home workers are mostly unvaccinated, to Ryan Suppe's account of Ammon Bundy's announcement of his run for governor and his platform, to the state's first two payments under the new wrongful conviction law, to Idaho's recognition of the new Juneteenth holiday, here are some highlights and links:
Most nursing home workers unvaccinated in Idaho: Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel writes that most staff in Idaho nursing homes are unvaccinated, threatening the health of overwhelmingly vaccinated, medically vulnerable patients. This is according to data released last week that provides a rare but incomplete glimpse into vaccination rates in long-term care facilities.
According to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 82.6% of residents but only 47.5% of staff were fully vaccinated in Idaho nursing homes by May 30. Idaho had the 17th highest resident vaccination rate but the 15th lowest staff vaccination rate in 53 U.S. states and territories. About 38% of Idaho’s more than 2,100 COVID-19 deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities; 93% of all COVID-19 deaths in Idaho were among people age 60 and up. You can read Pfannenstiel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).
One of 3 Ada sheriff nominees espouses 'constitutional-focused governing': Doug Traubel, one of three nominees selected by the Ada County Republican Central Committee to fill the vacancy created by former Sheriff Steve Bartlett’s resignation on May 31. is a proponent of the "constitutional sheriff" movement, which holds that in a county, the sheriff is the ultimate law enforcement authority, and can disregard laws if the sheriff considers them unconstitutional. Traubel discusses the matter in Facebook videos, including one just posted June 12, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. The other two nominees are Mike Chilton and Matt Clifford.
Traubel worked for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office from 1994 to 2003 and was an investigator at the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office from 2003 to 2019. Chilton worked for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office from 1994 to 2010 and Clifford is a police chief in Eagle and a lieutenant with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Bundy announces bid for governor, details anti-government platform: Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy announced on Saturday his bid for Idaho governor along with a platform to eliminate property and income taxes, federal control over land and public health mandates, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Bundy cooked hamburgers from his Emmett ranch before announcing his campaign and platform, “Keep Idaho Idaho,” to a crowd of several hundred at Julius M. Kleiner Park in Meridian.
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).
Idaho Press names Teddy Feinberg managing editor: Teddy Feinberg will take the helm of the newsroom at the Idaho Press July 6 as managing editor. Feinberg was selected after a nationwide search; he comes to Idaho from The Bakersfield Californian, where he most recently has been the news editor, writes our interim editor, Jeff Robinson. Feinberg, 38, spent 15 years working in newspapers with stints in Roswell and Las Cruces, New Mexico, and York, Pennsylvania, before arriving at The Californian in 2017.
A graduate of Central Washington University, Feinberg succeeds Holly Beech, who spent a decade at the Idaho Press before taking a job with the Idaho Office for Refugees last month. The Idaho Press is now the largest circulated print publication in the state. You can read Robinson's full story here at idahopress.com.
Rep. Fulcher announces 'treatable' cancer diagnosis: Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher has been diagnosed with cancer, the second-term congressman from Meridian announced Thursday, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. In a Facebook post, Fulcher said the cancer — located in his renal system, an area of organs that includes the kidneys — is “treatable,” and he expects to make a full recovery.
“No one likes to hear the ‘C’ word, especially when having a discussion with their physician, but as many of you have previously experienced … sometimes it happens,” he wrote. “As a Christian, I believe things happen for a reason. This is a time for me to learn and grow from what many of you already have personal appreciation for. By the time it’s over I will be better educated, have more compassion for those with similar experiences, have increased appreciation for our healthcare system, and be a better person!”
While undergoing treatment, Fulcher wrote, he “will be diligent in continuing” his congressional duties. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).
Crapo introduces bill to bolster semiconductor manufacturing: Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, along with Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, has introduced legislation to incentivize domestic manufacturing of semiconductors. The proposal comes amid a global microchip shortage that’s straining industries from personal computers to automobiles.
The Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors (FABS) Act would create a 25% investment tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing, both for manufacturing equipment and the construction of semiconductor manufacturing facilities. It includes incentives for the manufacturing of semiconductors, as well as for the manufacturing of the specialized tooling equipment required in the semiconductor manufacturing process. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com.
Idaho unemployment rate falls to 3% in May: Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3% in May, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. In April, Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1%. But the May labor force participation rate remained at 62.7%.
“May’s labor force and steady participation rate continued to benefit from population increases,” the department announced. “Idaho’s labor force grew by one-tenth of a percent to 901,494, marking two consecutive months of gains.”
Though the unemployment rate fell, six industries saw “significant” job losses: natural resources, construction, other services, leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and trade, transportation and utilities. Education and health services, along with total government were the only industries with job gains. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com.
Alaska Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Boise to Moscow-Pullman: Alaska Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Boise to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport starting this summer. Flights to Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will operate year-around, five times per week, utilizing a Bombardier Q-400 plane; the service begins Aug. 17. The Idaho State Board of Education last month approved an agreement between the University of Idaho and Alaska Airlines to support the five flights between the Pullman-Moscow and Boise airports. Under the agreement, UI agreed to pay Alaska Airlines $500,000 per year for three years if revenue from the regular flights do not make a profit.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com.
Idaho wildlife mangers liberalize wolf hunting, despite majority of Idahoans who commented opposing the changes: During a conference call Thursday, Idaho Fish & Game commissioners amended wolf trapping and hunting seasons in response to a newly passed law, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Eli Francovich. Meanwhile, the majority of Idahoans who commented on the proposal did not support the changes. Some commissioners described the amendments as a needle-threading exercise as the commission attempted to comply with new wolf-hunting legislation.
Commissioner Brad Corkill, who was the chairman when the Idaho Legislature voted on the law, said he was notified less than 24 hours before it went to a vote. “I find that a tad bit disrespectful and insulting on the part of the Legislature,” he said during Thursday’s call. “They dumped this in our lap … giving us very little options as to how to handle this situation. ‘Disrespectful’ is the kindest word I can come up with on this.” You can read Francovich's full story online here.
Ballot initiative aims to boost public school funding: Reclaim Idaho has begun gathering signatures for an updated version of its Quality Education Act ballot initiative, which would boost funding for public schools by raising taxes on wealthy Idahoans, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Bill Spence. Reclaim Idaho, the group that spearheaded the successful Medicaid expansion ballot measure in 2018, said more money is needed to attract highly qualified teachers and to ensure that rural school districts, in particular, have a stable source of program funding.
"We've estimated it's going to take over $300 million to move the needle," Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville said. "Idaho is dead last in per-student funding, and $300 million isn't really going to shoot us up in the rankings. It's only about $1,000 per student, per year. That potentially moves us up one or two spots, but it at least makes us somewhat more competitive."
Earlier this year, Idaho lawmakers approved more than $383 million in one-time and ongoing tax cuts, including reducing the top corporate and individual income tax rates from 6.925 percent to 6.5 percent.
Under legislation signed into law this year, Reclaim Idaho will have to collect signatures from 6 percent of registered voters in all 35 legislative districts in the state, rather than the previous standard of 18 districts. The group has filed suit to overturn the expanded geographic requirement, saying it effectively makes grassroots initiative campaigns impossible. The Idaho Supreme Court will hear that case on June 29.
If the court upholds the 35-district standard, Reclaim Idaho will likely put the education initiative on hold for a second time and shift its focus to collecting signatures for an Initiative Rights Act ballot measure. The Initiative Rights Act would restore the initiative requirements that existed in 2012, when there was no geographic distribution standard and measures could qualify for the ballot simply by collecting signatures from 6 percent of registered voters statewide.
Idaho recognizes new Juneteenth federal holiday: Idaho will observe the new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, Gov. Brad Little said in a proclamation issued Thursday. The Republican governor said the state will recognize Juneteenth, or June 19, as required by Idaho law when a new federal holiday is created.
Little said state offices would be closed Friday June 18 because the holiday falls on a Saturday this year. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the bill creating the new holiday that passed the House 415-14 on Wednesday and the Senate unanimously the day before. Idaho's entire Congressional delegation voted for the new holiday.
Little in his proclamation said, “Juneteenth marks the celebration of not just a moment in the past but also a renewed shared commitment to uniting as Americans to ensure equality and opportunity are a reality for all Americans, in the present and the future.”
Idaho approves 1st two payments under Wrongful Conviction Act: Idaho officials have approved payments of $1.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively, to two men who spent decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit, the AP reports. Republican Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Board of Examiners approved the payments to Charles Fain and Christopher Tapp. Republican Sen. Doug Ricks, who spearheaded legislation this year to compensate people wrongfully convicted in Idaho, said Fain and Tapp would likely get checks within days. “I've very pleased that we're to this point,” Ricks said. “We can give compensation to try to offset some of the pain that we have caused them."
Lawmakers earlier this year passed the Idaho Wrongful Conviction Act, which cleared the House and Senate unanimously and was signed into law by Little in early March, taking effect immediately.