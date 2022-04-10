There was plenty of news while I was off last week, and here's a catchup on some of the highlights:
LT. GOV. MCGEACHIN MAY HAVE TO WORK FOR FREE: State officials have warned Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin the state will withhold her salary if she is unable to avoid a projected budget shortfall in her office, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin. In a March 22 letter to McGeachin, Chief Deputy State Controller Joshua Whitworth wrote that her projected office budget shortfall for fiscal year 2022 is $22,010.68, even if her office doesn’t make any additional vendor payments or reimbursements for the rest of the year.
State officials have been warning McGeachin, her former chief of staff and legislative budget writers about the projected budget shortfall for almost a month.
AMMON BUNDY GOES TO JAIL: Far-right activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy was ordered to spend ten days in jail and pay a $3,000 fine after a judge found him in contempt for failing to complete court-ordered public service. Bundy had been sentenced in July to 40 hours of "public service" in lieu of a jail sentence after being convicted of trespassing and resisting arrest for refusing to leave a closed committee room in the Idaho Statehouse during the 2020 legislative special session, writes our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
After Bundy tried unsuccessfully to argue that his campaigning for governor should satisfy the service requirement, on Thursday, Judge Annie McDevitt ruled that not only did his campaign work not satisfy the requirement, but that it showed blatant disrespect for the instructions he had been given. During the hearing, prosecutors showed video of Bundy urging protesters to go to a judge's home and threatening the ISP officers who took him into custody.
IDAHO SENATORS VOTE AGAINST JACKSON'S SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION: Idaho's two U.S. senators, Republicans Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both voted against Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the U.S Supreme Court, writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan; Jackson, a former federal district judge, is the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court. Crapo and Risch were seen walking out of the chambers with other Republicans on applause after Jackson was confirmed to the court on Thursday, according to a video from ABC News. Jackson's nomination was confirmed, 53-47. She will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
"I have serious reservations about her judicial philosophy and willingness to interpret the law as written," Crapo said in a statement. Risch said, "Her past pro-abortion and pro-labor union rulings make clear she will not decide cases before the Supreme Court in a conservative manner. As such, I cannot support the lifetime appointment of Judge Jackson to the United States Supreme Court.”
FUNERAL FOR LARRY GEBERT SET FOR TUESDAY: The public is invited to a funeral service for longtime KTVB meteorologist and Idaho philanthropist Larry Gebert on Tuesday, April 12, at the Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St. in Boise, though space is limited; the service also will be streamed live. Gebert died unexpectedly after a heart attack on April 1 at age 65. There's more info online here at ktvb.com, or see Wednesday's Idaho Press.
NORTH IDAHO COLLEGE GETS ACCREDITATION WARNING: The Coeur d'Alene community college has been warned to resolve accreditation issues, after two complaints were filed last year by human rights groups in four different counties to the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, which has accredited NIC since 1950. The complaints outlined concerns with the conduct of NIC’s board of trustees, particularly the board’s majority led by Chair Todd Banducci.
AGENBROAD NAMED LEGISLATOR OF YEAR BY CHIEFS OF POLICE: Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, has been named Legislator of the Year by the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, whose president, Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff, said in a statement, “Sen. Agenbroad understands public safety, criminal justice and law enforcement legislation, administrative rules, and policy initiatives and how they impact communities across the state of Idaho. He continues to show strong support for the types of measures that will improve public safety. ... We felt Sen. Agenbroad did more for our association and understands the challenges facing police chiefs and our partners than any other legislator in 2022.”
BOISE WASTEWATER COVID LEVELS LOWEST SINCE SUMMER: More than 150 wastewater-surveillance sites around the country are showing an increase in the viral particles from COVID-19, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis, but March data from the city of Boise’s COVID-19 wastewater dashboard shows levels of the coronavirus in wastewater are the lowest since last summer. Cases in the community also remain low, even as BA.2, a mutated form of omicron, is the dominant United States strain.
$50M INVESTMENT IN BEHAVIORAL HEALTH HIGHLIGHTED: Idaho is making one of its largest-ever investments in behavioral health care, writes AP reporter Keith Ridler. Gov. Brad Little joined Idaho Supreme Court justices and lawmakers last week to mark the boost, which lawmakers approved in a series of appropriations bills this year that Little signed into law. “Our goal is to do intervention early enough to where these problems aren’t these big problems," Little said. "That we can recognize behavioral health issues early on and address those early, and that will lower the cost of everything. But most importantly, it will improve our quality of life here in Idaho.”
IDAHO POWER FACES $1M FINE AFTER REPORTING VIOLATIONS: Idaho environmental officials are proposing a $1 million fine as part of a settlement agreement with Idaho Power involving pollution permits at 15 of the public utility’s hydroelectric facilities in southern Idaho, writes AP reporter Keith Ridler. The Idaho DEQ is seeking public comments for 30 days on the settlement agreement..
Idaho Power had permits from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the facilities for decades until the federal agency determined they weren’t needed in the 1990s. Then, Idaho Power in January contacted state officials after determining policy changes might again require the facilities have permits. Idaho Power said it self-reported because it wanted to be proactive in protecting the environment.
KUNA FIRE STRUGGLING AMID INCREASING CALLS: The Kuna Rural Fire District is struggling to keep up with a massive population boom that has occurred within its service area in the past 10 years. The district says call volumes have increased 72.42% in the past 10 years and 17.3% in the last year alone. Overlapping calls — or emergencies that happen at the same time — are coming in 25% of the time now.
