How to stay safe, connected when cold weather pushes us indoors: As the coronavirus continues its onslaught on the Treasure Valley, with winter coming and the flu season looming, many Idahoans are trying to decide how to move forward when socializing outside is no longer an easy option, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Yet the next few months in the Treasure Valley don’t have to be dismal — some experts believe social distancing and mask-wearing may even lead to a more mild flu season than usual, as recently happened in Australia, which is just emerging from its flu season. However, health experts also agree the outcome is entirely dependent on people’s willingness to abide by social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.
"I think the biggest concern really is people just not taking to heart the social distancing and face coverings," said Brandon Atkins, program manager of Central District Health's family and clinic services.
Some Idaho health insurance premiums decline: The Idaho Department of Insurance on Friday released health insurance rates for next year, noting that three out of five health insurers in the individual market will reduce rates in 2021. “We know the cost of health insurance is too expensive,” said state insurance director Dean Cameron. “We are fortunate that, after negotiations with the companies, three of the five health insurers selling in the individual market will decrease their rates in 2021.” There's more online here at idahopress.com.
2C announces 21 polling places: After first announcing a week earlier that Canyon County would have just 5 non-precinct-specific voting centers for both early voting and Election Day, Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto told county commissioners Friday that Canyon County will have 21 polling locations for Election Day and five for early voting, write Idaho Press reporters Rachel Spacek and Thomas Plank. The county normally has 55 precinct polling locations. The initial announcement caused concern for multiple reasons. Congressional and Senate candidates Rudy Soto and Paulette Jordan accused the county of voter suppression, as Nampa, home to the state's largest Hispanic population, would have had only a single polling place on Election Day. And the Idaho Secretary of State's office noted that non-precinct-specific voting centers are illegal in Idaho for Election Day voting; a bill to authorize them was killed in the recent special session of the Legislature at the urging of Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa.
You can read Spacek and Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Voting nearly impossible for eligible voters behind bars: Most of the three-quarters of a million people held in U.S. jails have the right to vote, but many of them are unable to, writes AP reporter Rebecca Boone, stymied by misinformation, limited access to registration and ballots and confusion from the officials in charge. The result is widespread voter disenfranchisement, say experts with the Prison Policy Initiative, which released a report raising concerns. Boone's full story is online here at idahopress.com.
Independent presidential candidate talks tech, 2-party system in Boise: Former child actor and current cryptocurrency entrepreneur Brock Pierce took the steps of the Idaho Capitol on Thursday to promote his 2020 presidential campaign alongside running mate and businesswoman Karla Ballard, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. That came two weeks after Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen made a campaign stop in Meridian, pitching fiscal conservatism, drug decriminalization and a slew of other policies to a crowd of about 100 people.
You can read Jones' full report here at idahopress.com (subscription required), and his report on Jorgensen's earlier Treasure Valley campaign stop here.
Idaho stays in Stage 4 again amid rise in COVID cases; rapid tests planned for schools: Idaho will stay in Stage 4 of the state's coronavirus reopening plan for another two weeks, Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday, his eighth continuation of this final phase of reopening, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Little also announced that the first 35,000 rapid tests bound for Idaho schools have arrived in the state and are being distributed, writes Idaho Education News reporter Clark Corbin.
“This will be a game-changer for schools,” Little said. “The new rapid tests will quickly determine who has and who does not have COVID-19 so teachers and students can be back in their classrooms instead of quarantining.” You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com, and Corbin's full story here at idahoednews.org.
Early Friday morning, news also came out that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.
Washington County passes public lands ordinances despite AG's legal concerns: Washington County Commissioners adopted three ordinances aimed at governing activity and limiting federal authority on federal lands — despite the Idaho’s Office of Attorney General’s warning that the ordinances are likely illegal, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Thomas Plank. The ordinances, approved on a 2-1 vote, give the county commissioners and sheriff control of prescribed burns and wildfire management on federal lands; require permission from the commissioners and the sheriff to close any roads; and allow ranchers with livestock grazing permits on federal land to log or mine the land without additional federal approval. You can read Simmons and Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).
IDOC brings 170 inmates back from Texas: The Idaho Department of Correction has brought roughly 170 men back to Idaho from a private prison facility in Texas, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. An additional 438 Idaho inmates are imprisoned in another private facility, the Saguaro Correctional Center, in Eloy, Ariz. Only one Idaho man remains in the Texas facility, Eagle Pass Correctional Facility, which is managed by the GEO Group, a private prison company. The man is not “medically cleared to travel,” according to the department. You can read Simmons' full story here.
Idaho is entering 3rd coronavirus wave, health experts say: Health experts are warning that the state is entering its third wave of new infections in the COVID-19 pandemic, the AP reports. “I think we are a week into our third spike that is going to be bigger than either of the ones before,” Dr. David Pate, a member of the state’s coronavirus task force and the former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System said, Boise television station KTVB reported last Sunday. The full story is online here.
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017: President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report in The New York Times. Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years. The details of the tax filings published last Sunday complicate Trump’s description of himself as a shrewd and patriotic businessman, revealing instead a series of financial losses and income from abroad that could come into conflict with his responsibilities as president. You can read more online here at idahopress.com.
Local home prices rising fast, but median income isn't: The gap between median home prices in Ada County and median income has widened to a gulf over the past decade, writes reporter Margaret Carmel of boisedev.com. Between 2010 and 2020, the county’s median income increased 20 percent while median home prices ballooned 152%. The combination of high demand as people flock to the Treasure Valley from other parts of Idaho and the country and low numbers of homes on the market boosted home prices to record-breaking heights quarter after quarter for the past several years. You can read Carmel's full story here at boisedev.com; it also ran in the Idaho Press.
Idaho man sues over state's anti-sodomy law: An Idaho man represented by a coalition of civil rights attorneys is suing the state’s attorney general over Idaho’s so-called “infamous crime against nature” law, which makes it illegal to have oral or anal sex, writes AP reporter Rebecca Boone. The man, who uses the pseudonym “John Doe,” filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, saying his constitutional rights were violated when he was forced to register as a sex offender earlier this year because he was convicted in another state more than two decades ago of having oral sex. Doe said the state law was rendered invalid by a 2003 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said a similar law in Texas violated constitutional protections under the 14th Amendment. Boone's full report is online here.
Pocatello hospitals near capacity due to COVID-19 patients: The chief medical officers of both Portneuf Medical Center and Bingham Memorial Hospital recently warned public health officials that their facilities are on the “razor’s edge” of being overwhelmed by COVID-19, Idaho State Journal reporter John O'Connell reported Sept. 23' Dr. Daniel Snell of PMC and Dr. Ken Newhouse of Bingham Memorial said they’ve seen a jump in beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in recent weeks, and they fear what will happen if another jump occurs in the near future. Complicating matters, both facilities are now being inundated with patients who have been forced by the pandemic to put off treatments for unrelated health ailments, which have consequently become more serious.
The doctors told the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board of Directors during a recent meeting that they’re now using COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment at an unsustainable rate. Newhouse said, “We could go into overload mode pretty quickly here.” The ISJ's full story is online here.
The Meridian tie to the deadly Portland protest: An October rally is scheduled in Boise, led by the 33-year-old Meridian man who helped organize a Portland demonstration to support the president, during which a man was killed, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. While Alex Kuzmenko was relatively unknown, even among local supporters of President Donald Trump, he made national news with the drop of a Washington Post story linking him to a demonstration by the far-right group Patriot Prayer in Portland on Aug. 29. That night in the city, far-right activists clashed with anti-fascists groups and one man, Aaron Danielson, was shot and killed. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com.
Middleton School District reports employee death from COVID-19: Middleton School District Superintendent Kristin Beck told the board of trustees that a district employee has died from COVID-19, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Beck reported that other employees have tested positive and have not yet recovered, while students and staff at Middleton High School have been exposed to a positive test and are in quarantine; an elementary teacher is in quarantine and “is not doing well,” Beck said. She did not give specifics on the death or positive cases, citing privacy of staff and students. The district said the employee did not have student contact.
“It’s a very sad situation for the Middleton School District and my heart breaks for the employee’s family, friends and co-workers,” Beck said. “The dangers of COVID hit close to home, and this death underscores the need to take the necessary steps to keep our staff and students safe.” Spacek's full story is online here at idahopress.com.
FCC calls for lower jail phone call costs: More than 35 jails in Idaho last year — including both the Ada and Canyon county jails — charged inmates and their families for in-state phone calls at a rate higher than they would’ve been allowed to had they been making out-of-state phone calls, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. That’s according to the Federal Communications Commission. Since 2016, the commission has barred jails and prisons from charging more than 21 cents per minute. In both Ada and Canyon counties, a phone call from jail costs 25 cents per minute, meaning a 15-minute phone call costs $3.75, Simmons' full story is online here at idahopress.com.
Remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Idaho tie: A collection of flowers, an anonymous thank you note, and a candle sat against a stone memorial just off Vista Avenue in Boise, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. It was all in tribute to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died due to complications from cancer. She was 87 years old. The second woman to serve as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, Ginsburg crafted a career as an advocate for gender equality and women’s rights.
Perhaps one of Ginsburg’s most precedent-setting cases was based in Idaho in 1971, over 20 years before her nomination to the Supreme Court. The case helped bring down an Idaho law that discriminated against women on the basis of sex.
The tributes for Ginsburg in Boise were placed at a plaque commemorating where the case’s plaintiff, Sally Reed, once lived. Reed cared for her son after her 1958 divorce. Upon his death, both Reed and her estranged husband, Cecil Reed, filed petitions to administer his estate. At the time, per Idaho law, in such cases “the male must be preferred over the female.” Reed fought the law up to the U.S. Supreme Court, represented by the late Idaho attorney Allen Derr.
Simmons' full story is online here at idahopress.com.