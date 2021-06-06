There’s been quite a bit of news in the past week while I’ve been off, from politics to public records to parks and more; here’s a catch-up on some of the highlights, starting with today (Sunday) and working backward in time back to last Saturday:
ISBA rep leaves indoctrination task force, decrying ‘partisan campaigning’: Idaho School Boards Association President-elect Jason Knopp withdrew from the “Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education” Friday, a week after the committee’s first meeting, writes Idaho Education News reporter Blake Jones. The Melba School Board trustee objected to the task force’s composition and the way it carried out its inaugural meeting last week. “Some of the comments made by committee members towards the end of the last meeting made it clear that the lack of education professionals on the committee would leave its members to make under-informed, disparaging statements about the thousands of professionals who take very seriously their responsibility of educating all of Idaho’s schoolchildren, including those in marginalized communities,” Knopp wrote.
House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, also took a shot at the committee Friday morning, condemning its “partisan” membership and questioning why no members from either of the Legislature’s education committees are on the task force. “I didn’t get an invite,” Clow told EdNews by phone. The conservative schism is supercharging what could be a brutally contentious primary in the spring of 2022, Jones writes. McGeachin recently announced she’d run for governor, and her co-chair on the committee, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, announced a bid for lieutenant governor.
In light of the announcements, Knopp said the “context and purpose of the committee prompted further misgivings.” In leaving the task force, he wrote that its aim “seems to have more to do with partisan campaigning than it does with approaching a sensitive topic with respect, care, and the involvement of all voices at the table.” You can read Jones’ full story here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today’s Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
Idaho activists push to get marijuana decriminalization on 2022 ballot: Idaho activists are pushing to get a measure that would decriminalize the possession of up to 3 ounces of marijuana on the November 2022 ballot in a campaign calling for Idaho to “legalize the drive”. The measure would make it legal for Idahoans to cross the border into Oregon or Washington to purchase legal marijuana from dispensaries in those states and bring it back for use on private property, according to the Idaho Citizens Coalition; it comes in addition to the medical marijuana initiative already gathering signatures. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today’s Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
Concerns about potential new ‘Ruby-Ridge-style compound’ roil Boundary County: Plans by a former comedian Owen Benjamin for a new 10-acre “Ruby-Ridge-style compound” in Boundary County, the farthest-north county in Idaho that borders Canada, have raised concerns among residents, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Ted McDermott. In a series of videos posted online, Benjamin has described the property to his fans, who often use bear-related internet handles, as a real-life gathering place for what so far has been primarily an internet community. But what he actually plans to do with the land – which has been referred to variously as Ursa Rio, the Bearteria Sanctuary and The Great Bear Trail – is unclear. In some videos, Benjamin describes it as a peaceful place to commune with nature, fish, learn to hunt, and otherwise form community and get back to the land. Elsewhere, however, he has touted the parcel as a place where a paramilitary force will defend itself against the dark forces of modernity. You can read McDermott’s full story here at spokesman.com, or pick up today’s Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it’s on the front page.
McGeachin’s office refuses to release public comments on ‘indoctrination’ task force: Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office on Thursday sent the Idaho Capital Sun 238 pages of public records from Idahoans, sought by her to inform her education task force, but most of it was covered in black boxes with the word “REDACTED.” The delivery followed six weeks of back-and-forth with the lieutenant governor’s chief of staff. And by the end of the day Friday, McGeachin had taken to social media, accusing the Sun of trying to get personal information about people who responded to her appeal for stories of indoctrination in schools, writes CapSun reporter Audrey Dutton.
Among the items McGeachin’s office redacted from the public records: The actual public comments that were submitted. You can read Dutton’s full story online here at idahocapitalsun.com.
Rep. Giddings faces ethics investigation over publicizing info on woman who reported being raped by lawmaker: A state representative running for lieutenant governor is facing an ethics investigation for publicizing personal information about a young woman who accused a lawmaker of rape, writes Boise State Public Radio reporter Heath Druzin. Republican Representative Priscilla Giddings, of Whitebird, drew widespread condemnation in April for posting a link that included the name and photo of a 19-year-old woman who accused then-Representative Aaron Von Ehlinger of rape.
Von Ehlinger, also a Republican, denied the accusation but resigned his seat.
A source with knowledge of the complaint confirmed its existence to Boise State Public Radio, Druzin writes. The source said it was signed by a bipartisan group of legislators. The complaint was first reported by the online news site, The Intercept. You can find Druzin’s full story online here at boisestatepublicradio.org.
City of Boise to name park in honor of former state Sen. Buckner-Webb: A park under construction at 11th and Bannock Streets in downtown Boise will be named in honor of Cherie Buckner-Webb. Mayor Lauren McLean announced the naming after Buckner-Webb, a “political trailblazer and fifth-generation Idahoan.” Buckner-Webb has spent her career breaking down barriers, according to the city. She was the first Black woman elected to the Idaho Legislature, serving in the state House of Representatives from 2010 to 2012 and then serving three terms in the Idaho State Senate, wrapping up her final term in 2020.
“Naming this park for Cherie Buckner-Webb honors this trailblazing Boisean who, while making our community a better place has inspired and empowered generations of Boiseans,” McLean said in her announcement. “Now everyone who visits this beautiful downtown park will hear her name and have the opportunity to learn about her legacy of service to Boise and the state of Idaho.” You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or see Saturday’s print edition of the Idaho Press; it’s on the front page.
Former Chief Justice Charles McDevitt dies at 89: Former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles F. McDevitt, of Boise, has died at the age of 89. Former Gov. Cecil Andrus appointed McDevitt to the Supreme Court in 1989. McDevitt remained on the Court through 1997, becoming chief justice in 1993. McDevitt led the Court as it launched Idaho’s statewide court assistance offices and authorized modern approaches to mediation for family courts and civil litigation; he also played a key role in Idaho’s successful implementation of rules permitting cameras in the courtroom. As chief justice he emphasized the Court’s role in administering the Judicial Branch, including changes to accounting and technology. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Thursday’s Idaho Press.
Legislative leaders talk highs and lows of session: Republican and Democratic leaders of the Idaho Legislature praised a transportation funding bill and lamented the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s influence over this year’s session during a virtual City Club of Boise forum on Wednesday, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The forum, hosted by Bill Manny, a longtime Idaho journalist and former president of the City Club of Boise, featured Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.
You can read Suppe’s full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or see Thursday’s Idaho Press.
State misses first vaccination goal: Idaho seniors did not get vaccinated at rates as high as state officials had hoped, data released Tuesday shows. Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel writes that by Tuesday, June 1, only 75.2% of Idahoans age 65 and older had reportedly received at least one dose; 71.1% had completed their recommended vaccinations. Almost 86% of all seniors in the U.S. have received at least one dose.
State officials wanted 80% of seniors vaccinated by June — a threshold they portrayed as important to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. It was meant to be one waypoint toward what now appears to be an overly ambitious goal: Having 80% of all Idahoans vaccinated by September. You can read Pfannenstiel’s full story online here, or see Wednesday’s Idaho Press.
Gov. Little appoints Zahn to state Supreme Court: Boise lawyer Colleen Zahn, an Idaho deputy attorney general in that office’s Criminal Law Division, has been appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court. Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment in a Tuesday news release. Zahn will replace Justice Roger Burdick, who is retiring June 30.
“Colleen Zahn is an experienced and talented lawyer with a broad range of knowledge on complex legal issues,” Little said in the release. “She will bring beneficial insight to Idaho’s highest court with her extensive civil litigation background and longtime role representing numerous government agencies. I am confident she has the experience and aptitude to handle complex matters before the Idaho Supreme Court.” You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or see last Wednesday’s Idaho Press.
Ada County sheriff retires unexpectedly, citing ‘personal items and scheduling’: Less than six months into his second four-year term Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett announced his retirement Monday in an email to staff, effective immediately, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Sheridan. The news of Bartlett’s retirement broke on Memorial Day after a KTVB reporter was forwarded an internal memo from an anonymous source. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Bartlett’s retirement but as of Tuesday afternoon had not made a formal announcement to the public about the shift in leadership.
Chief Deputy Scott Johnson has been appointed to the role of interim sheriff until the Ada County Commission selects a replacement, the office said. You can read Sheridan’s full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or see last Wednesday’s Idaho Press; it’s on the front page.
Boise’s rental market ‘on fire’: Even as pandemic-related restrictions have eased, Boise’s rental market hasn’t cooled off, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. The city already owned the nation’s top spot in rent increases in 2020, and it’s stayed that way since January. Boise is No. 1 in the country with a 30.8% rent increase from May 2020 until May 2021, according to Apartment List.
“Prices in Boise are skyrocketing. The Boise market right now is just on fire,” Apartment List senior research associate Rob Warnock said. “In a climate where rent prices are going up everywhere, Boise still stands out. That’s been our broad observation.” You can read Schwedelson’s full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or see last Wednesday’s Idaho Press; it’s on the front page.
Emmett mayor talks Idaho 16 construction: It’s going to get a whole lot easier to get from Boise and Nampa to Emmett, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. The Idaho Transportation Board last month approved new road projects and millions in construction, including $170 million of Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation to expand state Highway 16 south from its current location at U.S. Highway 20/26 (Chinden Boulevard) to Interstate 84. The final result will be the Treasure Valley’s first north-south expressway from I-84 to state Highway 44 (State Street), according the Idaho Transportation Board.
You can read Komatsoulis’ full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or see last Wednesday’s Idaho Press; it’s on the front page.
Idaho college designated the first Hispanic-serving institution in state: The College of Southern Idaho has become the first in the state to be a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution, the AP reports. The designation comes from the U.S. Department of Education and means that at least a quarter of full-time students at higher-education institutions are Hispanic, Boise State Public Radio reported . The designation allows the school to apply for more federal grants to better serve its students. About 26% of students at the College of Southern Idaho, located in Twin Falls, are Hispanic.
“We’ve got a growing Hispanic population in the Magic Valley,” President Dean Fisher said. “We’re pleased they’re seeking to enroll at the College of Southern Idaho and very pleased that we can serve them.” You can read the full story online here; it ran in last Sunday’s Idaho Press.
As relief programs end, Idahoans are still struggling to afford food: As Idaho winds down coronavirus restrictions, lifts mask mandates, and ends COVID-19-related assistance, many Treasure Valley residents are struggling. Food insecurity, which local advocates say is indicative of overall well being, rose this year across the board, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Sheridan. Rising costs for housing, gas and groceries and the region’s comparatively low wages for many jobs exacerbated the issue.
“COVID-19 hit families hard. The rise in rents and the rise in home prices has made things worse,” said Maribel Ramos, family community resource and engagement coordinator for the Nampa School District. You can read Sheridan’s full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required); it ran on the front page of last Sunday’s Idaho press.
Nation's probable vaccination rate is Idaho's ideal, polls say: While having 70% of American adults vaccinated this summer appears likely for the nation, getting that many Idaho adults to accept vaccines is probably the best-case scenario, recent surveys suggest. Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel writes that the results, from separate surveys conducted in late May by the Kaiser Family Foundation and in late April by a company commissioned by the Idaho health department, suggest that the true proportion of Idahoans who are likely to get vaccinated is lower than initially suspected.
“I actually think that 70% might be higher than I would’ve predicted originally, and I’ll keep some optimism that number will increase as people become more convinced of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” said Dr. Kenneth Krell, who directs the intensive care unit at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and has been outspoken about state and local COVID-19 responses. “But it would be preferable to be back, to be up above 80%. I suppose given Idaho’s politics that’s not bad.”
You can read Pfannenstiel’s full story online here at postregister.com; it ran in last Saturday’s Idaho Press.