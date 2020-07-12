There’s been quite a bit of news in the week I’ve been off, most of it not so good. Here’s a recap: Idaho hit 500 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time on Friday, continuing a troubling trend, and was almost up to 600 on Saturday; as of Sunday night, the state’s total case count was up to 10,902, with 102 deaths. You can read our Saturday story here at idahopress.com; on Sunday, the Idaho Press reported the state had 577 new cases on Saturday, breaking the single-day record; 468 hospitalizations; and 735 infections among health care workers. Sunday’s 5 p.m. tally also showed 397 new cases that day, and 3,179 Idahoans presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
OUCH: Idaho’s No. 51 again for school funding: Idaho Education News reports that Idaho again ranked dead last in the nation in per-pupil spending, according to the National Education Association’s latest “Rankings of the States” report. We were 51st among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert reports. We’ve been at or near the bottom in these rankings for a while; here’s a link to Richert’s full report at idahoednews.org.
Here’s a bright spot re the state budget: As I foreshadowed in my Sunday column a week ago, Idaho ended the fiscal year July 1 with a budget surplus, far surpassing its revenue forecasts for the month – by $383.5 million – and closing out the year with a bigger-than-expected surplus. Post Register reporter Nathan Brown has a full story here at postregister.com, or see Saturday’s edition of the Idaho Press; it’s on the front page. Or check out the monthly General Fund Revenue Report here from the state Division of Financial Management.
SUPREME Court rulings could have impact on Idaho: Brown reports that recent rulings on state funding for religious schools and protection against workplace discrimination for transgender employees could have significant impact on Idaho. You can see his full story online here, or pick up today’s Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it’s on the front page. Meanwhile, an interesting guest opinion from the heads of the Boise Visitor & Convention Bureau, Greater Boise Auditorium District and Riverside Hotel warns that the economic impact of two far-reaching anti-transgender laws passed by the Idaho Legislature this year will have multimillion-dollar impacts on tourism statewide; you can read it here.
CONFLICT of Interest: Here’s an interesting story from Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The Boise City Attorney’s Office is not releasing details about a conflict of interest involving a “Boise City elected official” in the case of a man accused of firing a gun at a protest at the Idaho Capitol last month, Simmons writes. The case is that of Michael Wallace, 18, of Garden City. Police and prosecutors say he attended a protest on June 1 at the Idaho Capitol and that he fired his gun into the ground there. City Councilor Lisa Sanchez’s Facebook post about the incident drew widespread attention. Mike Dean, the case’s attorney, filed a petition on June 19 asking the judge in the case to appoint another prosecutor to handle the case, citing a conflict of interest.
IDAHO AG looks to Parma for crop research, soil testing: Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek reports that the University of Idaho’s Parma Research and Extension Center survived the financial crisis and university budget cuts, but UI Ag Dean Michael Parella says facilities there are “embarrassing,” and “in need of some upgrades;” check out her report here from today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
GOV. LITTLE SAYS SCHOOLS are expected to reopen in the fall in Idaho, reports Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. Little said during a press conference Thursday afternoon, “Before coronavirus, too many Idaho students faced a significant achievement gap and ongoing risks to their mental and social well-being. It’s imperative that students return to their classrooms and interact directly with their teachers and classmates at the end of the summer.” Little said decisions about school operations will be made at the local level, and the state will provide a framework to help guide these decisions. He added these recommendations are not “overly prescriptive, but it does set expectations for the fall.” You can read Heersink’s full story here at idahopress.com.
SIGNATURE GATHERING TO RESTART on Idaho education initiative: Advocates for a ballot initiative to boost education funding in Idaho by raising income taxes on corporations and the rich plan to start gathering signatures again early in the coming week, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown; his story also ran in the Idaho Press. On Wednesday, three judges for the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state of Idaho’s motion for an emergency stay that would have prevented Reclaim Idaho from starting to gather signatures online. While the legal wrangling isn’t over, in the meantime Reclaim can start to gather signatures online. Here’s a link to Brown’s full story.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA GROUP wants more time for signatures: Citing a recent ruling in federal court ordering Idaho’s secretary of state to loosen signature-gathering requirements in one case for a ballot initiative effort, a group trying to put medical marijuana on the November ballot says the precedent should apply to them too, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The Idaho Citizens Coalition is working on a ballot initiative to legalize marijuana for medical purposes in Idaho. You can read Simmons’ full story here at idahopress.com.
PROSECUTORS QUESTION LEGALITY of property tax relief plan: Prosecutors from more than half of Idaho’s counties are questioning whether Gov. Brad Little’s plan to use $200 million in federal aid for property tax relief is legal under the federal CARES Act, writes Times-News reporter Ryan Blake. The prosecutors issued a letter that asks Little’s office to request a legal opinion from the U.S. Treasury Department and the Idaho attorney general’s office before proceeding further. It also asks Little to move the deadline to opt-in to the program from July 17 to July 24; the letter says 25 counties agree the plan “does not appear to meet legal requirements” of the CARES Act. You can read Blake’s full story, which also ran in Friday’s edition of the Idaho Press, online here at magicvalley.com.
MORE EVENT CANCELLATIONS: The latest announced were the Caldwell Night Rodeo, a 95-year tradition; and the Hyde Park Street Fair, a 40-year tradition, as major events continue to be cancelled in Idaho due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak.
IDAHO BUSINESSES BORROW billions in PPP loans: More than 30,000 Idaho businesses and organizations have received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The program, created at the end of March to help businesses retain staff members during the coronavirus pandemic, has been extended to Aug. 8. Several businesses interviewed by the Idaho Press this spring credited their PPP loan to helping them stay afloat; the loans have supported 300,000 jobs in Idaho, according to a June 30 SBA report. Idaho businesses and organizations have taken out 30,168 PPP loans totaling $2.57 billion, according to the report.
There’s much more; too much to put into a single update post. But that’s some of the highlights. It was good for me to step away. But I’m back…