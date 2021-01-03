Here's a catchup on some of the news that broke while I was off for the past two weeks; there's been quite a bit. As for me, I made a very refreshing return to the slopes of Bogus Basin after an enforced year's absence due to shoulder surgery; it was just what I needed to prepare for the work ahead. Check out these recent stories from the pages of the Idaho Press:
PHILANTHROPIST DONATES $10M TO TREASURE VALLEY YMCA: As reported by Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $10 million to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, the largest donation the organization has ever received. Our local Y was among 384 U.S. organizations that received a portion of $4.16 billion in donations from Scott, and the only one in Idaho; you can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com.
LOCAL EVICTIONS CONTINUE DESPITE MORATORIUM: Thirteen eviction hearings were scheduled in Ada County during Christmas week, including five on Christmas Eve, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek, plus seven in Canyon County. Jesse Tree Executive Director Ali Rabe said since the CDC issued the temporary moratorium in September, banning evictions of people who lost work because of the pandemic, exceptions to the moratorium have allowed 298 eviction hearings in Ada and Canyon counties, many of them resulting in eviction. You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com.
ATHLETES, DOCTORS, FORMER AGs FILE BRIEFS OPPOSING IDAHO TRANSGENDER SPORTS LAW: Opponents of an Idaho law barring transgender girls and women from female high school and college sports teams, including both transgender and cisgender female athletes, numerous medical groups and three former Idaho attorneys general, have filed briefs in federal court arguing their cases, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The law is currently on hold while a lawsuit proceeds challenging its constitutionality; an Arizona group that helped craft the Idaho bill is asking the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to lift the stay and let the law take effect.
“There is no place in any sport for discrimination of any kind,” tennis icon Billie Jean King, one of the signatories, said in a statement. Other well-known signatories include U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team co-captain and World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe, and WNBA players Layshia Clarendon and Candace Parker. Carl Charles, a lawyer for the pro-gay and transgender rights group Lambda Legal, said the signatories all share “a deep understanding and appreciation of the lifelong benefits that come from participation in sports.”
You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or see the Dec. 22 print edition of the Idaho Press.
BOISE STATE'S BRYAN HARSIN NAMED HEAD COACH AT AUBURN: Boise State’s head football coach, Bryan Harsin, was announced as the head coach at Auburn University Tuesday evening after seven years and a 69-19 record at his alma mater Boise State, writes Idaho Press reporter B.J. Rains. The stunning move came just three days after Boise State suffered a 34-20 loss to San Jose State in the Mountain West Championship.
“I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise and Auburn is exactly that — the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football,” Harsin said in a statement. You can read Rains' full story here at idahopress.com.
HOUSE GOP OUTLINES COVID SAFETY MEASURES IN ADVANCE OF SESSION: In response to a litany of concerns from disability advocates worried a lack of COVID-19 safety precautions will make it impossible for them to take part in the upcoming legislative session, House Republicans released a memo detailing some measures they are taking, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. However, Idaho GOP leaders do not plan to require most people in the Capitol building to wear masks, and it remains to be seen the extent to which remote testimony will be allowed.
The House GOP said there will be hand sanitizer stations around the building, and 150 air purifiers have been installed throughout the building. Desk-mounted plexiglass shields will be available to lawmakers and legislative staff who want them. Also, the building’s ventilation system is now pulling in as much fresh air as possible and running 24 hours a day to allow for maximum air exchange.
“We are making sure that our elected leaders, staff, and public can not only take part in the legislative process as outlined in the Idaho Constitution, but that they are safe while doing it,” House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said in a statement. “We are in the middle of incredibly trying times, but we all need to do the work of the people and rise to these challenges, we all need to step up rather than step back.” You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up the Dec. 25 print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
'HE WAS MY SOULMATE:' IDAHOANS REMEMBER THOSE LOST TO COVID-19: When Diana Logan and her husband, David Logan, first got sick with COVID-19 in late August, the couple expected they’d be able to recover with time, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. However, only Diana did. David died Oct. 4 at 65 years old from the novel coronavirus — a disease that has killed more than a thousand Idahoans since the start of the pandemic in March. Prior to his death, he had spent more than a month in the hospital and about half of that time on a ventilator.
“He was a wonderful husband and a great father. He was such a good man. … He was my soulmate,” Diana said. “I miss him every day.” Her story was one of an array shared by the Idaho Press and other newspapers across southern Idaho in a collaboration to report on the stories behind our mounting COVID-19 death toll. You can read the full story online here, or see the Dec. 26 print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
JOE BIDEN NAMES IDAHO NATIVE DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF: Bruce Reed is no stranger to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., writes Spokesman-Review reporter Orion Donovan-Smith. The veteran Democratic operative and Coeur d’Alene native served in senior roles under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, but he’s returning to the White House with what may be his tallest order yet: Helping President-elect Joe Biden enact an ambitious slate of reforms amid deep political division.
The incoming president announced Dec. 22 that Reed would join his administration as deputy chief of staff, a role that will make him a key shepherd of the White House policy agenda. Reed, a longtime Biden confidant who served as the then-vice president’s chief of staff from 2011-13, told The Spokesman-Review his upbringing informed his approach to politics.
“North Idaho is the best possible place to grow up,” Reed said, “and Idaho is the greatest political education anybody could ever ask for. … What was so great about it was that I had to learn how to make the case for what I believed in, and couldn’t just assume that everyone agreed with me, and that’s been an invaluable lesson."
You can read Donovan-Smith's full story online here, or pick up the Dec. 31 edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
ISP URGES CAPITOL VISITORS TO WEAR MASKS, RESPECT RULES: As the 2021 legislative season nears and COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to public health, Idaho State Police is urging Capitol-goers to wear masks and respect the legislative rules for social distancing. The short special session in August saw property damage and four trespassing-related arrests. A crowd burst into the House gallery, scuffling with police in the process and smashing the glass in a door from the Capitol rotunda to the gallery. They then filled the gallery in defiance of social distancing guidelines.
“Idahoans have a long history of peaceful assembly and participation in their government, and we recognize maintaining public order in the people’s house is essential in ensuring productive debate, peaceful demonstration, and all processes essential to American democracy,” the Idaho State Police, which polices the Statehouse, announced in a legislative session advisory. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.