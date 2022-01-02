Over the past week and a half while I was off, a crane lowered a giant, winged potato in front of the Capitol to mark the start of 2022; a new Idaho lawmaker, Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns, was appointed, as were two new district judges in Canyon County and a new Idaho Public Utilities Commission chair; former lawmaker and newspaper publisher Stephen Hartgen of Twin Falls died at age 77; and COVID-19 continued to spread, canceling Boise State’s bowl game and a BSU basketball matchup, shutting down visitation at state prisons over the holidays, and raising concerns as the new fast-spreading omicron variant proves resistant to some treatments, including most monoclonal antibodies, on which Idaho had been focusing.
There was also a whole lot of snow in Idaho along with sub-freezing temperatures; calamitous and unprecedented late-December wildfires in Colorado that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes; and news that Idaho’s population growth ranked fastest in the nation for the 5th straight year by percentage, and 9th by sheer numbers, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data. Idaho saw its first flu death of the year; we’ve averaged 34 in recent years. Coronavirus cases ticked back up, with total deaths now at 4,162, or 227.8 per 100,000 population since the pandemic began.
I’ll be back at work Monday, but it was cool for a while to just be an Idaho Press reader. Among the stories: “Year in Review” articles on topics ranging from photos to schools to crime to housing, which helped bring the crazy blur of the past year into focus as we head into the new one. My piece of that was “2021: A record-smashing year in Idaho politics,” which ran on Thursday. There were fascinating deep-dive pieces from Idaho Press reporters and our news partners on everything from Treasure Valley cold cases to weather to Idahoans’ attitudes on public health issues over our state’s history. And today’s Sunday/Monday Idaho Press features a look ahead at the year to come, a momentous one for Idaho politics and elections.
Stay safe, everyone, and here we go into a new year!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.