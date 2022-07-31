...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to
109.
* WHERE...Idaho Treasure Valley and Weiser River Basin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Idaho’s second monkeypox case was reported, this one in Canyon County; a rabid bat was found in downtown Boise; the same Caldwell man who earlier hung Nazi flags outside his home to protest his homeowner’s association was arrested and charged with second-degree murder; and Micron Technology announced that after the congressional passage of the “CHIPS and Science” legislation, which was opposed by every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation, it will expand in the United States – but not necessarily in Idaho. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told CNBC the company is evaluating “multiple states across the U.S.”
Those are just some of the news highlights from recent days while I was off; all appeared in Saturday’s Idaho Press. Other news headlines last week included changes in the Boise housing market, with high-end homes still moving as lower-end home builders and buyers hold off amid interest rate hikes; another incident of swastikas spray-painted in a Boise neighborhood; the Bingham County sheriff finally resigning seven months after being charged criminally for menacing a local church group with a gun as they tried to deliver a note to his wife; and more. And as the Treasure Valley sweltered through a heat wave, smoke from both regional and in-state wildfires began to darken our sky.
A third lawsuit was filed challenging Idaho abortion laws; two pending lawsuits filed by the same plaintiffs already were set for arguments at the Idaho Supreme Court on Wednesday. Here’s a report from the Associated Press, which ran on Page 1 of the Idaho Press last week, on the third filing:
By Rebecca Boone
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A regional Planned Parenthood organization has filed a third lawsuit over Idaho's anti-abortion laws and the latest targets the state's ban on abortions for pregnancies beyond six weeks of gestation.
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky was joined by family medicine Dr. Caitlin Gustafson in the lawsuit filed Monday.
They are asking the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn the ban because they say it is vague and unconstitutional. They also want the high court to hear arguments in the case on Aug. 3 — the same day the court is scheduled to hear arguments in the other two lawsuits.
Idaho, like many Republican-led states, has several anti-abortion laws on the books, creating a legal quagmire now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.
In court filings, Planned Parenthood said the ban on abortions after six weeks, often dubbed a “heartbeat ban,” is likely to go into effect first on Aug. 19, because it was written to be “triggered” 30 days after any federal appellate court upholds a similar ban somewhere in the United States.
That trigger happened last week when the 11th U.S. Court of Appeals allowed a restrictive 2019 abortion law in Georgia to take effect.
The Georgia and the Idaho laws ban abortions once a vaginal ultrasound can detect electrical activity in the embryonic cells that may eventually develop into a heart. That happens as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — before many people know they are pregnant.
“Not satisfied with criminalizing abortion once, the Legislature did it twice (in 2020 and 2021) — and then, for good measure, added a private right of action as well in 2022, hoping to make that unconstitutional ban effective through a bounty hunter system of private enforcement,” attorneys for Planned Parenthood wrote in court documents.
The reproductive health organization also sued in June over Idaho's total abortion ban passed in 2020. That law automatically goes into effect around Aug. 25, 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its formal judgement stripping decades-old constitutional protections for abortion in the U.S. Though the nation's highest court made that ruling earlier this year, the formal judgment was issued on Tuesday.
Planned Parenthood sued in March over Idaho's newest anti-abortion law. The 2022 law allows potential relatives of a fetus or embryo to sue medical providers who perform an abortion. The law prohibits rapists from suing, but allows rapists' relatives to sue.
The multiple lawsuits are necessary because of “the piecemeal and unlawful way in which the Idaho Legislature has attempted to ban abortion,” Planned Parenthood wrote.
The group said the six-week ban violates the Idaho Constitution's guarantee of the fundamental right to privacy, the equal protection clause and the Idaho Human Right Act's prohibition against sex discrimination. Planned Parenthood also contends the law is unconstitutionally vague.
The six-week ban only allows abortions in a few narrow exceptions — medical emergencies and cases of rape or incest that have been reported to law enforcement, as long as the pregnant person provides a copy of the police report to the person performing the abortion. The law defines a medical emergency as when a pregnant woman needs an immediate abortion to prevent death or the risk of substantial, irreversible damage to a major bodily function.
Health care providers who violate the ban face up to five years in prison.
The medical emergency provision is impossible to interpret, Planned Parenthood wrote in court documents, and challenges and delays in getting police reports render the rape and incest exception mostly meaningless.
“It would be very difficult, if not impossible, for me to implement the medical exception and provide care to a pregnant person whose life may be at risk,” said Gustafson, the family medical specialist.
She added: “For example, women can sometimes die or suffer long-term harm if they do not receive an abortion following placental abruption, an infection, or the onset of preeclampsia, but none of these is certain to cause death or those consequences if the woman does not receive an abortion.”
The Idaho Attorney General's office has not yet filed a response to the latest lawsuit over the six-week abortion ban, but the state's attorneys have maintained in the other court cases that it is in the government's interest to ban abortions and that state Legislatures have the right to enact abortion-related policies. That means the ballot box, not the courts, is the appropriate place to go for a remedy, state officials have said.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.