Idaho’s second monkeypox case was reported, this one in Canyon County; a rabid bat was found in downtown Boise; the same Caldwell man who earlier hung Nazi flags outside his home to protest his homeowner’s association was arrested and charged with second-degree murder; and Micron Technology announced that after the congressional passage of the “CHIPS and Science” legislation, which was opposed by every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation, it will expand in the United States – but not necessarily in Idaho. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told CNBC the company is evaluating “multiple states across the U.S.”

Those are just some of the news highlights from recent days while I was off; all appeared in Saturday’s Idaho Press. Other news headlines last week included changes in the Boise housing market, with high-end homes still moving as lower-end home builders and buyers hold off amid interest rate hikes; another incident of swastikas spray-painted in a Boise neighborhood; the Bingham County sheriff finally resigning seven months after being charged criminally for menacing a local church group with a gun as they tried to deliver a note to his wife; and more. And as the Treasure Valley sweltered through a heat wave, smoke from both regional and in-state wildfires began to darken our sky.

