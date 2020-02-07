During this morning’s budget hearing on the state’s Catastrophic Health Care Fund, JFAC learned that while last year’s budget was $12 million, this year’s $10 million, and the request for next year is $8.6 million, the governor has recommended just $4.5 million, and actual costs still are coming in considerably higher. There are long delays before the bills come in, Director Kathryn Mooney told lawmakers, often stretching from one fiscal year into the next, so impacts from Medicaid expansion are being delayed, and seem so far to vary greatly around the state.
The CAT Fund pays claims from medically indigent Idahoans who face catastrophic health care costs in excess of $11,000, after local counties cover the first $11,000 from local property tax funds. The state goes after the patient and even the patient’s estate after they die for repayment, but collects little. On Wednesday, the CAT Board voted to recommend that JFAC set its general fund budget for next year somewhere between the request and the governor’s recommendation.
“They were nervous that too much cash coming out in the current year, as well as the governor’s base reduction, would put them too close to zero,” said legislative budget analyst Jared Tatro. In that case, if more bills come in, he said, “They’ll be holding bills and there’ll be a supplemental next session.”
Greg Johnson, a Lewis County commissioner who’s vice chairman of the CAT board, said, “I’ve been on the CAT board about four years now. We work diligently to save as much money for the state as we can. This is an interesting time for counties in the state. The unknown is what we’re afraid of, and the cases we’re going to get. They seem to be increasing in dollar amount and reducing in the numbers of the cases. So all I can say is I don’t envy you your position. Again, we work very hard to keep the dollars as low as we can but still serve the folks that are in need.”