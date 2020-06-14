More details emerged Thursday on Gov. Brad Little’s proposal to leverage $200 million in federal coronavirus aid under the CARES Act to provide local property tax relief, as a state panel unanimously approved the funding and local city and county leaders expressed curiosity and interest. Cities or counties would have the option to participate; if they did, the federal money would reimburse their public safety personnel costs for a 10-month period related to COVID-19, on the condition that the savings go to local property taxpayers through a credit on their 2021 tax bill.
Cities and counties also would have to agree not to take the 3% increase in their property tax budgets next year that’s allowed by law, and not to use any “forgone” balance from past years in which the full 3% increase wasn’t taken. They’d still, however, be allowed to collect more property taxes from new construction or annexation.
That’s a significant difference between this proposal and a controversial property tax freeze bill that passed the Idaho House this year at the behest of Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, but was panned by local governments and killed in the Senate.
“It’s not a complete budget freeze,” said Seth Grigg, executive director of the Idaho Association of Counties. “It really allows them to receive additional funding through property taxes if they’ve had new growth.”
Another key difference, Grigg said, is that the program is voluntary for cities or counties. “This concept that the governor has put forth, really it leaves that decision making to the local officials, whether they be the city council or the board of county commissioners,” he said. That allows them to take into account what’s actually happening in their community, he said.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.