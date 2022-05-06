Dr. Ryan Cole, the controversial pathologist who serves on the Central District Health board representing Ada County and is currently running as a write-in on the Constitution Party ticket for governor, allegedly misdiagnosed two patients with cancer while attempting to link cancer risk to COVID-19 vaccinations, and was "reckless" in handling COVID testing for which his business received hundreds of thousands in COVID-related public funds, according to two stories published today in the Idaho Capital Sun.
In the cancer story, reporter Audrey Dutton writes that one woman thought she had cancer and underwent urgent surgery to have body parts removed, and another thought she was developing cancer, but neither had it at all. Cole diagnosed the patients in the past year — while claiming to see a spike in cancers at his laboratory and attributing that spike to immune damage from the COVID-19 vaccine.
Cole has not publicly produced evidence to support that claim, while experts who refute his claim have shared their evidence and directly debunked his mischaracterizations of their research.
“I’ve seen a 20 times increase of endometrial cancers over what I see on an annual basis — a 20 times increase, not exaggerating at all,” Cole said in a video produced by anti-vaccination group Health Freedom Idaho in August 2021.
The latest complaint said Cole had misdiagnosed a 64-year-old woman, who then had urgent surgery to remove the cancerous body parts — only to learn she didn’t actually have cancer.
Dutton's second article reports that Cole made his ascent in the past two years from pathologist at a small laboratory in Garden City, to board member for a Treasure Valley public health department, to national figure in a movement that eroded trust in medical institutions and public health advice.
According to interviews and records gathered by the Idaho Capital Sun over the past six months, Cole’s ascent came at the expense of patients, taxpayers and public health, Dutton writes.
“In my view, it was reckless,” said Mark Carter, former molecular diagnostics supervisor at Cole Diagnostics.
“It was volume over safety and accuracy,” Carter said. Carter holds a doctorate in molecular biology and immunology and previously worked in laboratories at cancer research centers and universities. He quit his job at the laboratory in spring 2021.
Cole Diagnostics was among the first and most aggressive providers of coronavirus testing in Idaho. You can read Dutton's story on the cancer diagnoses here, and the story on the issues regarding the use of public funds here, both at idahocapitalsun.com. Both are the result of a six-month investigation.