Neighbors gathered to watch this morning as the state Capitol Christmas tree was cut in Boise's North End, on the property of the Booth Home, where the evergreen was donated by Doug Cobb; it's a 60-foot-tall spruce that's deep-green and remarkably symmetrical. Some of the onlookers had their dogs in tow; others brought well-bundled small children. Crews from the Idaho Department of Lands, Boise Crane, and the Idaho Transportation Department all are involved; the Boise Police will provide the escort later this morning as the tree is hauled downtown to the Statehouse steps, where it's expected to arrive around mid-day.
Then, state Department of Administration Facility Services crews will begin stringing thousands of LED lights on the tree.
There won't be a lighting ceremony as in years past, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "COVID-19 has adjusted the way we do things this year," Gov. Brad Little said in a news release. "Though we will forego a formal Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, we invite you and your family to spend time together at the Idaho State Capitol viewing the beautiful decor and Christmas Tree." The Capitol will get its usual indoor holiday decorations this year, which festoon its central rotunda.
As people came and went from watching the commotion surrounding the big tree-cutting this morning, they kept their distance, wishing each other a "Happy Thanksgiving" as they left.