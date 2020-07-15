Plans for major tech upgrades to the state Capitol to allow more remote access in the age of COVID-19 won unanimous support from a state panel on Wednesday, including an addition to make sure the deaf and hard of hearing can access the service as well. “The essence of this request is to ensure that the Legislature’s work is conducted in a transparent manner,” Eric Milstead, Legislative Services Office director, told the governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee (CFAC) this afternoon.
“Article 3, Section 12 of the Idaho Constitution prohibits the Legislature from holding sessions in secret,” Milstead said. “And the funding in our request today will enhance the ability of the Legislature to stream its activities to the public, both audio and video, via Idaho Public Television. This includes the Legislature’s committee work and floor sessions.”
Milstead had requested $1,236,000 for the upgrades, but at the urging of Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, CFAC raised the total by $20,000 so it would also cover closed captioning for streaming of interim legislative committee meetings this fall.
Wintrow noted that the director of the Idaho Council for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing estimates that 200,000 Idahoans are deaf or hard of hearing. The state already provides closed captioning so the deaf and hard of hearing can watch live streams of floor sessions of the full House and Senate, but hasn’t done so for committee meetings in the past.
“I guess that’s probably why I didn’t include it,” Milstead said under questioning from Wintrow.
“I guess I would ask our committee to really give that deep consideration,” Wintrow said. “I think we can all agree we want government to be accessible to everyone, and not just those who can hear.”
Milstead noted, “An important component of this upgrade will be to potentially provide more opportunities for the public to testify in committee remotely. We’re driving toward that as a distinct possibility. We’ve got programmers working on that capacity as we speak.”
Wintrow moved to approve the request plus the additional funds for closed captioning, for a total of $1,256,000 from Idaho’s $1.25 billion share of federal coronavirus aid funds under the CARES Act. Her motion passed with unanimous support.
CFAC includes state legislators, including the co-chairs of the budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC); state, local and tribal officials; and business representatives.