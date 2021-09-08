We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A Nampa man pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting police in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Duke Edward Wilson pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees; and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Wilson, 67, originally faced multiple felony charges. At the riot, authorities said he struck a police officer with a PVC pipe and then threw it into a line of officers, attempted to pull away an officer's shield, and pushed at least one officer to the ground. Wilson, who was arrested in April, could face a long federal prison term and hefty fines; his next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.
Wilson is at least the fifth Idahoan to be arrested and charged in connection with the the Jan 6 U.S. Capitol riot, and the second to plead guilty, after Meridian's Josiah Colt. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.