U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher of Idaho is not currently under investigation over an alleged scuffle with Capitol security, a letter from the U.S. Capitol Police chief of staff stated Thursday. HuffPost congressional reporter Matt Fuller said Capitol Police called him in on Feb. 17 to interview him about an incident he reported on involving Fulcher on Jan. 12, the day metal detectors were installed outside the House Chamber in reaction to the Capitol riot a week earlier.
Fuller reported that he witnessed Fulcher "roughly push his way past an officer who was operating the metal detectors. … Fulcher grabbed the officer with both hands and pushed past her roughly."
Fulcher, who has repeatedly objected to the metal detectors, disputed the report. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.