...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Festive decorations accent the rotunda of the Idaho state Capitol for the holidays season, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Idaho's state Capitol is now decked in its holiday finery, with festive decorations accenting the ornate Capitol rotunda and the state tree set up out front. Gov. Brad Little announced this week that the annual tree-lighting ceremony is set for Monday evening.
KTVB anchor Morgan Romero will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening on the front steps of the Capitol. The 25th Army Band will begin entertaining at 5:30 p.m. while guests enjoy complimentary cookies provided by the Walmart Bakery. The governor also reported that Santa Claus and his elf will provide candy canes and bookmarks to attendees and be available for photos.
The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with the Governor, First Lady, and Idaho’s constitutional officers and music by the Andrus Ambassador Honor Choir from Meridian’s Cecil D. Andrus Elementary School and students from Meridian’s Idaho Fine Arts Academy’s vocal major program. The actual lighting is expected sometime around 7 p.m.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.