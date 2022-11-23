Holiday decorations Idaho state Capitol 11-23-22

Festive decorations accent the rotunda of the Idaho state Capitol for the holidays season, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Idaho's state Capitol is now decked in its holiday finery, with festive decorations accenting the ornate Capitol rotunda and the state tree set up out front. Gov. Brad Little announced this week that the annual tree-lighting ceremony is set for Monday evening.

KTVB anchor Morgan Romero will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening on the front steps of the Capitol. The 25th Army Band will begin entertaining at 5:30 p.m. while guests enjoy complimentary cookies provided by the Walmart Bakery. The governor also reported that Santa Claus and his elf will provide candy canes and bookmarks to attendees and be available for photos.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

