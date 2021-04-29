The Capitol Correspondents Association, the credentialing entity for news reporters covering the Idaho Legislature, convened an emergency meeting of its Standing Committee this afternoon, and the committee voted unanimously to revoke the Capitol Correspondents credentials of a TV reporter who filmed the victim as she left yesterday’s House Ethics Committee hearing after her testimony, though the video wasn’t shared or aired. The filming took place in direct violation of the announced rules for press coverage of the hearing, as well as in violation of widespread best practices adopted by nearly every major news media organization in the country. Even without the issued rules of the committee, no reporters from credentialed news organizations in Idaho were planning to identify the victim, nor did they.
The reporter involved was Emri Moore of CBS2, who was a credentialed Capitol correspondent. I am the president of the association’s Standing Committee.
There is more information about the Idaho Capitol Correspondents Association at the association’s website here. The CCA was created by the Legislature’s Joint Rule 14. The current members of the CCA's Standing Committee are myself, the Boise bureau chief for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing; Vice President Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News; Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television; James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio; and Joan Cartan-Hansen of Idaho Public Television.
Shortly after this announcement, Tom Long, vice president and general manager for CBS 2 and Sinclair Broadcast Group, issued this statement: "CBS2 is aware of an incident involving one of our reporters outside of the House Ethics Committee hearing at the Capitol. The CBS2 family is committed in the belief that all victims deserve to be listened to and shown respect, and we apologize for this oversight. Footage of this incident has been deleted, and will not be aired or posted online in any manner. As this is now a personnel matter, we are addressing it with the reporter internally."